'My Time Is Coming' Ahmed Mujtaba Wants To KO Northcutt, Become Contender At ONE Fight Night 10
The massive opportunity for the Pakistani athlete has him excited to be in peak condition when he arrives in Denver. He has already arrived at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose and is preparing to surprise Northcutt in his return to the Circle.
"I've started training back in AKA, so it's going good. The training is going well. AKA is one of the top gyms in the world that have made really good champions. So, I'm under good management, under good coaches, and under good guys who are fighting for other promotions. In other words, I'm working with a pack of lions," said Mujtaba.
"I've been working on a lot of things, and I'm improving day by day. That's all it is. You have to keep working hard, you have to work on your weaknesses, and you have to perform better in the cage. You have to deliver good results to the people expecting that from you. So, I've been working a lot on many things to level up."
Mujtaba has won back-to-back matches inside the Circle in impressive fashion. He scored a sub-minute knockout and submitted a BJJ black belt. However, defeating Northcutt to officially start a three-bout streak would bring him closer to title contention.
The motivation to break through into the top five of the division has Mujtaba prepared to shock Northcutt on home soil.
"Sage is a nice guy. Of course, he might be hungry for his comeback, he might be well prepared. But I've been in this game long, and I don't fall too easily, and I'm ready for this. As far as I'm concerned with Sage, I don't care whatever his attacks, whatever his plans would be, I'm ready with the answers," said Mujtaba.
Although the AKA representative is confident, he is not discounting "Super" Sage's skills. He knows the 27-year-old is an extremely talented athlete with quickness and power. His decorated stand-up background may be cause for concern, but Mujtaba is focusing on exploiting his weaknesses to combat his more athletic opponent.
"He is good. He is a karate guy, his kicks are good. He's fast. He's quite explosive. He has been fighting in the UFC before, and now he's fighting for ONE Championship, so this guy has good experience. But, of course, everyone has their own weaknesses, and I'm working on his weaknesses," said the Pakistani athlete.
The lightweight matchup will grab headlines because the Texas native has been away from action for nearly four years. Mujtaba wants to use that attention to announce himself to the world with a knockout finish, but he'll take whatever comes his way to reach the peak of the mountain.
"I would love to knock this guy out because I love knockouts. But you never know what happens in the game. It's just a seconds-game away like my previous fight. The triangle was within seconds. You never know where the game is going. Insya-Allah, on the fifth of May, I'm going to smash this guy," said Mujtaba.
"As I've said before, and as I have shown in the cage, I've got so many skills. I just need time to deliver them, and I think my time is coming. I mean, soon, I will be ONE Championship's Lightweight World Champion. I believe that, and I will achieve it."
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.
Ahmed Mujtaba vs. Abraao Amorim | ONE Championship Full FightA slick triangle choke closed out the lightweight MMA scrap between Pakistani warrior Ahmed Mujtaba and Brazilian grappling ace Abraao Amorim at ONE 163! Fol...
C-C-C-COUNTER!!! Ahmed Mujtaba 🇵🇰 KNOCKS OUT Rahul Raju 🇮🇳Pakistani star Ahmed Mujtaba JOLTED Indian warrior Rahul Raju with THIS devastating counter right hand at ONE: UNBREAKABLE III in 2020!#ONEChampionship #Shor...
- ONE Adds Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam To Stacked ONE Fight Night 10 Card ›
- Sage Northcutt Excited For Return Match Against Ahmed Mujtaba On May 5 'Everybody Wants A Finish' ›
- Sage Northcutt Returns Against Ahmed Mujtaba At ONE Fight Night 10 ›