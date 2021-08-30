Afghan Paralympic Taekwondo Player Makes it to Japan

The International Paralympic Committee confirmed on Saturday that Afghan women's taekwondo competitor Zakia Khudadadi, along with track athlete Hossain Rasouli, have arrived safely in Tokyo and will be competing in their respective sports at the ongoing Paralympic Games. It had seemed the pair, Afghanistan's only scheduled participants, would not be able to get to Japan when, earlier this month, their nation fell to the Taliban in the wake of American withdrawal.

But nearly two weeks ago Khudadadi aroused worldwide sympathies with a moving video message detailing her plight being a virtual captive in her home and asking for help on behalf of all Afghan women. Her plea ignited international action by several human rights groups, as well as the French and British Paralympic Associations and World Taekwondo, who helped spirit Khudadadi and Rasouli out of the country and bring them to Japan. On Thursday, Khudadadi is scheduled to be the first Afghan woman to compete at the Paralympics since 2004 when she fights in the women's 49 kg taekwondo competition.

Jake Paul Defeats Former UFC Champ Tyron Woodley

Social media influencer-turned boxer Jake Paul has defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. The back-and-forth match ended with a split decision (78-74, 77-75, 75-77) that lifts Paul's professional boxing record to 4-0 with three knockouts.

In his last bout, Paul took down another former UFC fighter by knocking out Ben Askren in the first round. Many expected the 39-year-old Woodley to defeat Paul because of his substantially better striking game than Askren. Despite landing a few big shots, Woodley was unable to stop “The Problem Child".

Develop Your Martial Arts Strength, Speed, and Power with these Three Training Methods

Martial arts require diversified training. You can't just train explosive fast movements all the time. For example, jiu-jitsu and karate are not like sprinting. Sprinting is an explosive sport, whereas martial arts uses explosive techniques. Martial arts require you to develop them all, slow and fast-twitch muscle fibers and your aerobic and anaerobic system. Try these training programs to develop all the different muscle fibers and systems.
Judo Blog: Ben Goodrich Wins Silver Medal at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Ben Goodrich from St. Paul, MN wins the silver medal in the men's -100kg division.

