Kung Fu-Themed Children's Book Yanked Over Racial Stereotypes

news
Dav Pilkey
nypost.com

Cartoonist and bestselling children's book author Dav Pilkey, along with his publisher Scholastic, have decided to remove Pilkey's 2010 book, "The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen From the Future," from circulation due to complaints it promotes racial stereotypes and passive racism. The book portrays the main characters, Ook and Gluk, learning kung fu and Chinese philosophy from a wise old Asian teacher named Master Wong.

Pilkey, the author of the successful "Captain Underpants" children's series, issued a statement apologizing for the story and calling it a mistake. He pledged to donate the earnings he received from the book to charities that will promote diversity in children's literature and combat anti-Asian prejudice. The decision to withdraw the book comes amidst a rise in hate crimes targeting Asians across America.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

hall of fame
Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

Who Are the Architects of Action in the Cobra Kai series?

entertainment
Jahnel Curfman Hiro Koda
i2.wp.com

Cobra Kai Stunt Coordinators: Hiro Koda and Jahnel Curfman

Cobra Kai's third season continues in its now-familiar place as Netflix's ratings winner. The continuing adventures of Daniel, Johnny, Sensei Kreese, and the gang remain popular with fans of the Karate Kid films and new fans exploring the Cobra Kai universe for the first time. While the stories are great and the dialogue is ever-quotable, it wouldn't mean a thing if it wasn't for the awesome fight scenes and large-scale battles. So where do all the jumping kicks, punches, sweeping legs, and back and forth brawls between our favorite heroes and villains come from? For that, you need to look no further than the extraordinary stunt team of Hiro Koda and Jahnel Curfman, stunt coordinators for the Cobra Kai series. The husband and wife team, are both accomplished martial artists with years of stunt work, fight choreography, and an Emmy to their credit, and took time out from filming season 4 to speak with me and provide an inside look at the making of the incredibly popular series.

