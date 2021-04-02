Kung Fu-Themed Children's Book Yanked Over Racial Stereotypes

Cartoonist and bestselling children's book author Dav Pilkey, along with his publisher Scholastic, have decided to remove Pilkey's 2010 book, "The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen From the Future," from circulation due to complaints it promotes racial stereotypes and passive racism. The book portrays the main characters, Ook and Gluk, learning kung fu and Chinese philosophy from a wise old Asian teacher named Master Wong.
Pilkey, the author of the successful "Captain Underpants" children's series, issued a statement apologizing for the story and calling it a mistake. He pledged to donate the earnings he received from the book to charities that will promote diversity in children's literature and combat anti-Asian prejudice. The decision to withdraw the book comes amidst a rise in hate crimes targeting Asians across America.