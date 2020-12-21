Advanced Jujitsu Training: How Commitment and Realistic Thinking Can Make All the Difference in Self-Defense

jujitsu
Advanced Jujitsu Training: How Commitment and Realistic Thinking Can Make All the Difference in Self-Defense

Black Belt Hall of Fame member George Kirby drives home the importance of commitment, follow-through and spontaneous modification of your techniques because real fights don't include second chances.

Your jujitsu training should consist of commitment and the realization that the techniques you use won't always work. These concepts are interrelated. On the street, there are no second chances. If you realize you did a technique wrong and it's not working, you can't ask the attacker to stop and start over again. So, on one hand, you have to commit to defending yourself and finishing the technique if it's workable. This goes back to training in your dojo.You don't practice hitting a target — you practice hitting through the target.

Likewise, you don't stop going through the movements of a throw just because your opponent starts to move; you finish the technique. Why? Because you're training your ki (energy) to flow in a direction that will cause your opponent's ki to be used against him, thus allowing your technique to succeed.

If you have positioned your respective xyz-axes correctly, trained your ki and trained yourself to complete the move, technique, kata, etc., you have commitment. You will be more successful in the execution of techniques because your axes and origin points are aligned in a manner to maximize the use of you and your attacker's ki. Success is inevitable!

Commitment is also essential because you might inadvertently start a technique backward. Rather than turning a wrist to your left, you might turn it to your right. What do you do now?

Again, you cannot start over, and it may not be wise to reverse direction to execute the technique you wanted. Instead, you've got to continue with what you've got. As my sensei said to his students (and as I say to mine), “Go! Go! Go! Keep going! Keep going!"

If you want to execute a hand throw (te nage) but go the wrong way and instead apply a wrist lock (tekubi shimi waza), you have to continue with that. If, while trying to do a corkscrew (ude guruma),) you turn the arm counterclockwise instead of clockwise, you'll end up with a shoulder-lock rear takedown (ude guruma ushiro). And that's OK. Just continue and flow.

An awareness of this concept is an essential element in learning the art. On the street, you have to keep moving. It's part of your commitment.

There are times, however, when you commit to a technique and realize that it isn't working the way you want. Maybe your and your opponent's axes aren't lined up. Maybe his ki is resisting yours.

Whatever the reason, you still don't get a second chance. What you do get, however, is the ability to change what you are doing to make your defense successful. This is called mushin (“no mind") — a concept that works only if you have a good technical background and sufficient practice.

A good technical background provides you with a variety of techniques that can be used against a particular attack, and sufficient practice allows you to be competent in the execution of those techniques and no conscious effort is required to use them or switch between them. Practice also creates awareness of your and your opponent's xyz-axis, their relationship, and how to modify techniques appropriately to execute a workable defense.

About the Author:

George Kirby has been practicing and teaching the art of jujitsu since the 1960s. He was inducted into the Black Belt Hall of Fame as the 2007 Instructor of the Year and is the author of several acclaimed and sought-after instructional books, including Jujitsu: Basic Techniques of the Gentle Art — Expanded Edition, Jujitsu Figure-4 Locks: Submission Holds of the Gentle Art and Advanced Jujitsu: The Science Behind the Gentle Art.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

Keep Reading Show less

Kettlebell Training for Quarantine

fitness
Martial Arts Kettlebell
FunkMMA Blog

If it was not for some Russian to weld two handles to a cannonball we would never have the perfect piece of strength and conditioning equipment for quarantine.

Kettlebell workouts can be done anywhere with minimal space. They can be done in your living room, basement, backyard, or even on the balcony. If you live in a building, you can just go down to the parking garage too. The kettlebell is not only perfect to use in-home, they are great to use at the gym as well. What I always say about the kettlebell, "Any place, anytime, no excuses". So, let's get it on!

Keep Reading Show less
Black Belt Magazine Subscriptions

University Teams up With Shaolin Temple to Offer Kung Fu Major

news
Henan University
studyinchinas.com

Henan University in China has reached an agreement with the famed Shaolin Temple to jointly offer an academic major in kung fu with a focus on attracting foreign students, though classes will still be held in Chinese. While academic degrees will be offered, the requirements for enrollment, what the curriculum will consist of and what requirements need to be met for graduation haven't been made public yet.

Reaction on social media to the announcement was reportedly mixed with some favoring the idea as a means of spreading Chinese martial arts around the world and others feeling it's simply an economically motivated stunt.

January 16 UFC Show May Be Coming to ABC TV

mixed martial arts
Holloway Kattar
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

The Ultimate Fighting Championship may be returning to network TV for the first time in two years. The website MMAjunkie.com is reporting the promotion is planning to televise its January 16 UFC Fight Night event on ABC, though nothing has been finalized yet.

It's uncertain which fights on the card, scheduled to take place from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will appear on ABC, though as of now the slated main event features former featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on Calvin Kattar. The UFC has not appeared on any of the major broadcast networks since their last show on Fox in December 2018. The company moved it's televised fights from Fox to ESPN and its streaming services in 2019. Both ESPN and ABC are owned by the Walt Disney Company.

Related Articles Around the Web
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter