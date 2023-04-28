Adriano Moraes Glad To Main Event ONE Fight Night 10 Against 'Biggest Rival' Demetrious Johnson
On Friday, May 5, the Brazilian will square off with Demetrious Johnson for the gold at ONE Fight Night 10 as ONE makes its U.S. debut in Colorado on Prime Video. After two fights with Johnson, Moraes is dialing in his training ahead of the crucial trilogy bout.
“I have great training partners and coaches that help me every day. Katel Kubis for Muay Thai, Steve Mocco and Mike Brown for wrestling, Pitu and Gabriel de Oliveira in boxing, Marcos ‘Parrumpinha’ and Rani Yahya in jiu-jitsu,” Moraes told ONE.
“‘Cobrinha’ came here and helped, and ‘Buchecha’ helps me in grappling as well. In MMA there is Pedro Munhoz, Alexandre Pantoja, and other guys who help me a lot.”
The natural element of Colorado’s elevation is something all athletes will need to be mindful of ahead of the event. “Mikinho” is well aware of the thin air and has leaned on his American Top Team brethren to determine the best course of action he’ll need to take.
“I gave a seminar there [recently] and spent a few days tuning in and setting myself with the altitude. I plan to go a few weeks earlier so as not to be caught by surprise with the altitude that everyone talks about,” said the top-ranked flyweight contender.
“I have some training partners who have already fought there and told me about the altitude of Colorado. It’s all planned. My brother [Jorge] Masvidal has already fought there and gave me some tips.”
This will be the second trilogy in Moraes’ ONE career. The Brazilian had three title tilts with Geje Eustaquio from 2014-2019. However, Johnson is a different beast entirely. One of the greatest martial artists in history has forced Moraes to improve all facets of his game.
It is clear to see why “Mikinho” sees Johnson as his greatest adversary inside the Circle.
“I consider Johnson the biggest rival of my career. He is considered the best in the world and also in the history of this division. He was my greatest victory, and at the same time, my greatest defeat,” said Moraes.
Moraes wants to get his title back, but to get the honor of main eventing the historic event is something he is not taking for granted.
Both Moraes and Johnson have been entrusted to bring ONE to the United States. It is a major shift in the martial arts landscape, and if he can reclaim his throne atop the flyweight division, it will be the cherry on top for the American Top Team star.
“I was the first World Champion of ONE’s flyweight category. I’m glad to be one of the pillars of the division and to be in the main event of the first ONE Championship event in the U.S. It will be very significant to beat him here,” said Moraes.
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, May 5. The event is free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers.
The MOST SHOCKING Knockout In MMA? 🤯 Johnson vs. Moraes IBefore Brazilian superstar Adriano Moraes challenges ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson in a highly anticipated trilogy fight on May 5, relive t...
ONE’s Most Dominant Flyweight 😤 Adriano Moraes' Iconic HighlightsBrazilian MMA superstar Adriano Moraes has produced spectacular displays against the world’s top flyweights in his dominant run inside the Circle! Can "Mikin...
