Adriano Moraes Plans To Be 'Face' Of MMA After ONE on Prime Video 1
ONE Championship’s flyweight king is not shying away from the spotlight. On the contrary, Adriano Moraes is ready to take the mantle and become the face of mixed martial arts in the United States.
So say the ONE Flyweight World Champion.
Moraes has been a mainstay at the top of the flyweight ranks for years, but he finally began receiving his long overdue adulation after becoming the first man to finish Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT I in 2021.
Now he has a chance to prove he is better than the man many consider the greatest of all-time once again when ONE debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 26.
“I believe this partnership between ONE and Prime Video will be fantastic for MMA fans and everyone who loves martial arts. And for me, it will be an honor to [compete in] the main event on the first Prime Video broadcast. I am very grateful once again,” Moraes told ONE.
The main event clash will headline ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.
The Brazilian is using this platform not only to establish his presence in the domestic scene but to gain new fans from all walks of life.
“Mikinho” feels that way because he has felt welcome since moving to the U.S. to train full-time at American Top Team. Now he is ready to be the man they look at when it comes to showing the American audience what being a martial artist is all about.
“I have been an ATT athlete for seven years. I have lived in the United States for seven years. It is already my second home. They welcomed me very well here, and I have a lot of fans here in America,” said Moraes.
“I’m a very disciplined MMA and jiu-jitsu athlete, and that’s why I believe I can be the new face of MMA in the United States. I am always waiting for new opportunities, and I always ask God to show me the way. If that’s His will, I’ll take it, for sure.”
ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II airs live to Prime Video subscribers on Friday, August 26, at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.