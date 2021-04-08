FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

mixed martial arts
Adriano Moraes
Yahoo Sports

ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

Main Event: Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson

Moraes Winner by Knockout

Round 2 - 2:24

For the first time in a 14 year career, Johnson was finished. The jaw-dropping knockout came in the second round as Moraes successfully defended the ONE Flyweight World Championship.

The Brazilian clipped Johnson with a right uppercut that staggered "Mighty Mouse" and put him on the mat. As Moraes followed up, "Mikinho" delivered a short knee to the face that put an end to Johnson's title bid. Moraes' stunning finish of the all-time great made him the top flyweight on the planet.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Danial Williams

Rodtang Winner by Unanimous Decision

Following the title tilt, Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon put on a show as he welcomed Daniel "Mini T" Williams to ONE. The Aussie proved to be a game opponent and gave Rodtang a run for his money, but in the end it was a clear-cut decision for the Thai star. The exciting matchup was a great showcase for ONE Super Series, Rodtang, and Williams as well.

Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus

Lapicus Winner by Disqualification

The opening bout did not go as expected. The potential best match of the night ended early after illegal blows to the back of the head from Alvarez were called by the referee. Alvarez was shown a red card and Lapicus was given the victory. However, fans can likely expect a rematch as nothing was settled in this contender's matchup.

Tyler McGuire vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Magomedaliev Winner by Unanimous Decision

Dagestani Raimond Magomedaliev put in an excellent 15 minutes against Tyler McGuire to make a solid case to be the welterweight division's top contender. The American pushed forward for 15 minutes, but Magomedaliev had the answers every step of the way to earn a unanimous decision.

Enriko Kehl vs. Chingiz Allazov

Kehl Winner by Split DecisionEnriko Kehl and Chingiz Allzov met again, but this time it was inside the ONE Circle. The longtime kickboxing rivals showed how closely matched they were in an exciting back-and-forth banger. After nine solid minutes, Kehl got two of the three judges to see it his way to grab the narrow victory.

Oumar Kane vs. Patrick Schmid

Kane Winner by TKO

"Reug Reug" Oumar Kane continued his ascent as the next African star with a first-round mauling of Patrick "The Big Swiss" Schmid. The Senegalese grappler got to show-off his developing striking before taking the match to the ground and ending the bout with strikes.

BONUS: Johnson Speaks after Loss to Moraes

Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

Maryland Governor Declares "Taekwondo Day"

tae kwon do
Governor Hogan Taekwondo
www.thebaynet.com

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, along with First Lady Yumi Hogan, issued a proclamation declaring April 5 as Taekwondo Day in the state. Delivered via video message, Hogan enumerated the positive qualities developed through taekwondo training as well as citing the martial arts' role in helping Maryland residents remain strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan, who received an honorary ninth degree black belt in taekwondo during a trade mission to Asia in 2015, first proclaimed a Maryland Taekwondo Day in 2016. Though the official proclamation reads in part that "Taekwondo is a venerable martial art developed over the course of two thousand years..." in reality taekwondo was first developed in the 1950s.

Judo Blog: Bruce Lee Inspired Me

judo
Bruce Lee Judo
d.newsweek.com

As a kid growing up in Pittsburgh I tended to avoid competitive sports in favor of watching TV shows. When I first saw the Green Hornet series in the Fall of 1966, Bruce Lee as Kato captured my imagination immediately with his mastery of martial arts. The next day I talked about learning karate at school where I had just started the 7th grade. My friend Arnold told me he was going to a new judo class on Saturday at our local Jewish Y. It was a course for $10 for 10 weeks so I asked my dad if I could also go and he agreed.

