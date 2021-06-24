Adriano Moraes: A Story of Comebacks

Adriano Moraes
ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes showed the world what he is capable of earlier in 2021 with a stunning knockout of Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. However, the ONE Championship star has always displayed his heart and will inside the Circle.

Overcoming adversity has been a part of his career since joining ONE. The Brazilian dropped a split decision in his debut outing against Yusup Saadulaev but roared back with back-to-back victories to earn his first World Championship shot.

After capturing the vacant title, Moraes defended the belt once before losing another split decision — this time to Kairat Akhmetov.

Not resting on his laurels, "Mikinho" jumped right back into the Circle and went on a four-bout win streak that included capturing the interim crown before unifying the belts against Akhmetov and defending it against Danny Kingad.

But his roller coaster was not over.

In yet another incredibly tight bout, the judges were split again as Moraes lost the gold to Geje Eustaquio.

Showing his champion's perseverance, Moraes got the unanimous decision nod in the rematch to set the stage for his biggest outing yet against Johnson.

The ONE career of "Mikinho" is an inspiring one for all martial artists. He embodies the spirit of the sport by continually improving and returning better each time. A setback never deterred Moraes, and that is something that he can teach the next generation of martial artists.

The reigning flyweight king's rise through ONE is a perfect example of what it takes to become a World Champion. The will, drive, determination, and heart of a warrior to face obstacles head-on and overcome them on the way to greatness.

Get a look at one of Moraes' classic performances in this look back to his 2016 comeback victory against Eugene Toquero at ONE: Union Of Warriors.

CRAZY COMEBACK 😱 Adriano Moraes vs. Eugene Toquero Was WILD


