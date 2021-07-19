Duarte Wins Battle of ADCC World Championship
July 19 | 2021
The Abu Dhabi Combat Club began their run-up to next year's ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championships event with the "Road to ADCC" card held in Austin, Texas Saturday. Featuring several Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champions, the show's main event had defending ADCC 88 kg titlist Matheus Diniz stepping up in weight to battle the defending 99+ kg champion, Kaynan Duarte.
Duarte, among the hottest competitors currently on the grappling circuit, earned a quick submission win - one of only two submissions on the six bout card - getting a takedown and going into a leg lock to claim victory a little over two minutes into the match.
From Your Site Articles
- grappling - Black Belt Magazine ›
- ONE Championship Signs 3x ADCC World Champion Gordon Ryan ... ›
- ADCC World Championships Postponed - Black Belt Magazine ›
Related Articles Around the Web