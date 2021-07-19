Duarte Wins Battle of ADCC World Championship

The Abu Dhabi Combat Club began their run-up to next year's ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championships event with the "Road to ADCC" card held in Austin, Texas Saturday. Featuring several Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champions, the show's main event had defending ADCC 88 kg titlist Matheus Diniz stepping up in weight to battle the defending 99+ kg champion, Kaynan Duarte.

Duarte, among the hottest competitors currently on the grappling circuit, earned a quick submission win - one of only two submissions on the six bout card - getting a takedown and going into a leg lock to claim victory a little over two minutes into the match.

Mortal Kombat Digital Movie Sweepstakes!

Mortal Kombat Digital Movie Sweepstakes!

MMA fighter Cole Young must train to unlock his true power and stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Share AND Comment the name of your favorite Mortal Kombat character on this Facebook post to enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win a Mortal Kombat digital movie. Click to see more!

ONE Championship Battleground Announcement

ONE Championship will be back under the spotlight on Friday, July 30, with ONE: Battleground.

Dark Chocolate and Beetroot can Improve Martial Arts Endurance

When it comes to martial arts training, you need to have the best and quickest sources to produce and replenish energy. Did you ever think that something so delicious as dark chocolate could be nutritious? Well, it is. Dark chocolate is an excellent source of energy to eat before, during, and after martial arts training. It is simple to eat and convenient to carry in your training bag anywhere.
