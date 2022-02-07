LIST YOUR SCHOOL
New Faces Shine at First ADCC South American Trials

grappling
ADCC South American Trials
New faces laid their claims on coveted spots in the upcoming ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships this weekend in the first South American qualifying competition, held in Brazil. Nineteen-year-old Diogo Reis captured the men's 66 kg division while 18-year-old Mica Galvao put on an impressive performance in the packed 77 kg class winning five of his six matches by submission, with the sixth coming by disqualification.

At 88 kg Isaque Bahiense defeated former ADCC world champion Claudio Calasans in the finals. While Joao Costa captured the 99 kg division, at 99+ kg Roosevelt Sousa registered a devastating submission with a brutal step over toehold (AKA a calf slicer) against Pedro Alex to take the finals.

Though Jinana Sais took the women's 60 kg division and Rebecca Albuquerque captured the over 60 kg class, neither woman was guaranteed an entry into the world championships, slated for September in Las Vegas. Those slots will be decided at the 2nd South American Trials, which were oddly scheduled to immediately follow these trials next week in Brazil.

