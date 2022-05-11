John Danaher Disciples Score Big at ADCC European Trials

With the winners earning entry into the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships later this year, the ADCC Trials for Europe, the Middle East and Africa took place in Poland this weekend but it was a pair of American grappling guru John Danaher's students who stole the show. South Africa's Luke Griffith, just a purple belt under Danaher, captured the men's 99 kg category while fellow Danaher disciple, Romania's Daniel Manasoiu, reportedly just a blue belt, snagged the men's 99+ kg division. Both won three of their four matches by submission.
Down at 77 kg Norway's Tommy Langaker, who was the only men's competitor from outside the United States or Brazil to medal at last year's IBJJF World Championships, took the title. Other winners included Ireland's Sam McNally at 66 kg, Finland's Santeri Lilius at 88 kg, women's 60 kg titlist Julia Maele of Norway and women's 60+ kg winner Eleftheria Christodoulou of Cyprus.
From Your Site Articles
- Events - Black Belt Magazine ›
- BJJ 2021 Year in Review - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Record Field Competes at ADCC East Coast Trials - Black Belt ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web