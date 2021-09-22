O'Flanagan, Taza Among Winners at ADCC European Qualifications

news
Oliver Taza
www.jiujitsutimes.com
The first step toward the world's most prestigious grappling tournament, the biennial ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships, took place in Poznan, Poland this weekend with the qualification event for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Five men and two women sealed their entry into next year's world championships.

The performance of the tournament came from Britain's Eoghan O'Flanagan who won all five of his matches by heel hook submission to claim the men's 88 kg division. Britain also qualified a second athlete as Ashley Williams captured the men's 66 kg division. Finland took two men's divisions as well with Perttu Tepponen winning at 99 kg and Heikki Jussila taking the over 99 kg class. John Danaher/Firas Zahabi product Oliver Taza, representing Lebanon, garnered the men's 77 kg division.

On the women's side South Africa's Peyton Letcher won the 60 kg category while host country Poland claimed the title in the over 60 kg division, won by Magdalena Loska. The ADCC World Championships is slated to take place September 17-18, 2022 in Las Vegas.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

KIAI – The Powerful Shout

martial arts history
KIAI

KI ( chi ) – inner energy

AI – uniting, joining

KIAI (Kihap or kyap) is the consequence of a special kind of breathing. It is usually said that it is a guttural sound, but the right KIAI comes from the abdomen as a result of strong expiration.

The real KIAI is the consequence of the unconscious part of the human being and it is not deliberately provoked.

Keep Reading Show less

MMA Opinion- Matchmaking vs Draft: What is Fair if Love and MMA?

mma opinion
WWE
talksport.com

It is a confession of fight fans and fighters alike that there may not be amongst them a very high level of knowledge on sports outside of fighting. It can be downright humorous to hear fighters have to read ads on podcasts or try and comment on other sports – Chael Sonnen is a favorite of this writer when football is at bat (see what just happened there?). Remember that time Conor McGregor fearlessly took that near half-court basketball shot at MSG and made it? No, no one was fooled into thinking he had ever played an actual game before. He is just that guy.

Keep Reading Show less

Mistakes Can Be Embarrassing

martial arts opinion
Karate mat

That a director of my city's opera company would call me seemed a little odd. There are probably some monkeys who know more about opera than I do. But the director was inviting me to lunch, so of course I went.

It turned out the company was producing a performance of Madame Butterfly, the Puccini opera that tells the story of a doomed love between a French military officer and a geisha in early 19th-century Japan. The opera has come under fire for its stereotyped, utterly fanciful depictions of Japanese culture. The local company was trying to anticipate such criticism, and the director asked me, since I serve on the board of some organizations related to Japanese culture, what I thought.
Keep Reading Show less