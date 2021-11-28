LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Virginia Kempo Instructor Arrested for Assaulting Student

news
Kai Rendon
https://fcpdnews.wordpress.com/2021/11/26/martial-arts-instructor-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-juvenile/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social / Fairfax County Police Department
Virginia martial arts instructor Kai Rendon has been arrested by police in Fairfax County for the alleged sexual assault of an underage male student. Rendon, 35, was an instructor at Potomac Kempo in Kingstowne. He's accused of bringing the student home with him on several occasions, starting over the summer, and assaulting him.

The boy reported the abuse to his parents who notified police on November 24. Rendon was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. Potomac Kempo's website lists five locations in the Alexandria, Va area. Rendon is being reported as an assistant instructor since January 2019.

