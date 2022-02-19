LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Abbasov Challenges De Ridder For Middleweight Gold At ONE Full Circle

one championship
Abbasov MMA
ONE Championship
Reinier De Ridder has taken ONE Championship by storm and reigns over the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. “The Dutch Knight” will make his return against ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle on Friday, February 25.

The meeting of World Champions highlights a loaded event taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

De Ridder has risen to stardom with his dominant run toward the gold, but he does not want to stop now. The ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion has called out all challengers across any division. He wants to build a legacy and prove to every fan that he is the best in the world.

The Dutchman has used his superior grappling en route to claiming gold, but he believes just as much in his stand-up against his latest challenger.

But Abbasov is trying to do what De Ridder has already done, capture gold in two different weight divisions. The reigning welterweight king is adamant he can upend the Dutchman and put the first blemish on his resume.

He has shown his championship mettle during his welterweight run, and he will need it against De Ridder. Abbasov’s relentless nature will be called upon if he hopes to pull off an upset against one of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game.

The compelling main event is a collision of two of the sport’s very best athletes. It is what makes up the apex of martial arts, the will and determination to continually prove yourself against elite competition.

Abbasov’s attempt to overcome the odds makes for a great story, and De Ridder’s bid at history is equally as engaging. The implications of the main event battle will ring throughout 2022 and beyond.

ONE: Full Circle airs live and free on Friday, February 25. The lead card will begin on ONE’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ONE Super App at 5:00 a.m. EST/2:00 a.m. PST.

The main card will air on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Reinier De Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov | World Champion vs. World Champion

ONE World Champions collide in a MEGA main event on 25 February! Who's ready for Reinier de Ridder vs Kiamrian Abbasov?#ONEFullCircle #ONEChampionshipSubscri...
