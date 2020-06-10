A Street Fighter’s Take on What Works and What Doesn’t in Real-World Combat!

For the past 20 years, I've been fortunate to pick the brains of renowned martial artists and street fighters, many of whom I wrote about in the pages of Black Belt. One of the most impressive people I've met is an Englishman named John Skillen. His real-world skills and exploits are the stuff of legend. The experience he's accumulated while dealing with volatile situations makes him an ideal person from whom martial artists can glean practical self-defense insights.

Fighting Roots

John Skillen began his martial journey as a teenage hooligan who'd pick fights with anyone who offended him. With each battle came victory, and with each victory came additional street cred. He quickly learned that he was capable of beating the best doormen — called bouncers in the United States. After 10 years of such incidents, a nightclub manager with an if-you-can't-beat-'em-hire-'em mentality asked Skillen if he wanted to work for him. He accepted, marking the beginning of his transition from bad guy to good guy.

To polish his street skills, John Skillen studied lau gar kung fu, judo, boxing, kickboxing, and Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling. He earned a place on the British Judo Council's national squad and won an individual championship title in the sport. He also trained with renowned self-defense instructors Peter Consterdine and Geoff Thompson.

During his two decades as a doorman at some of the roughest nightclubs in the United Kingdom, Skillen engaged in countless battles — and prevailed in them all, knocking out most of his adversaries and severely injuring a few. Then he abruptly abandoned the nightclub scene and opened a martial arts and fitness center to teach people how to defend themselves — which is where this article comes in.

Before the First Shot

When it comes to self-defense, John Skillen says your primary goal should be to develop your awareness and assessment skills so you can avoid hostile situations in the first place. In plain English: Use your eyes and ears to constantly survey the environment and identify threats. At the same time, key in on potential escape routes and watch for the deployment of hidden weapons.

When avoidance isn't possible, Skillen recommends verbal de-escalation. Be firm but polite, always giving your adversary an honorable way out. If that fails, you can try being aggressive, psyching him out until his own fear overcomes him. Skillen relates an example of the latter strategy:

"Whilst working the door, I was approached by a gang of seven men, all intoxicated with various substances. One of those substances was obvious by the men's size and rage—anabolic steroids! They were intimidating and highly aggressive. I was prepared for their arrival as I had been forewarned. The leader immediately exploded into a tirade of verbal violence. With bulging eyes and spit frothing at his mouth, he threatened to kill anyone who tried to stop him from entering the venue. He used names of reputable fighters to bolster his threat.

"I stood my ground, and when he finished, I used the adrenaline he fed me to empower my own aggressive verbal counterattack. There was a silent standoff. Seconds passed, and with a frustrated scream, he turned and fled with his gang, unable to carry out his threat."

War of Words

If the aforementioned options fail or if you deem them unviable, use deception and surprise to strike pre-emptively. John Skillen says you can feign cowardice and compliance to lull an adversary into overconfidence. That can create a window of opportunity to hit first.

"During one of the many times I was challenged, I used the cowardice ploy," Skillen says. "A man, 6-foot-4 and heavily built, called me out for a match fight. The rules of the street applied: a battle to be the last man standing, no seconds, no ref. I walked away as if leaving the scene in silence—as if I was scared. As I did so, the giant reveled in his momentary glory. 'That's it, walk away,' he said. 'I always knew you were a coward!'

"On that phrase, I took a breath and used the adrenaline surge the giant had excited within my body to turbo-boost my aggression. I turned and paced toward him, then sent him sprawling to his knees with a single pre-emptive whipping left hook. It was the shock of the unexpected happening that caused his downfall."

Lest he be thought the aggressor, Skillen clarifies the circumstances: "I couldn't walk away; I had to fight him, or the situation between us would have become one of the hunter and hunted with me being the prey."

Physical Fitness

The physical facet of John Skillen's defense starts with hand positions that serve as a protective barrier and range gauge. He refers to them as "fences," borrowing a term coined by fellow doorman Geoff Thompson. Skillen augments his fences with either a natural-looking square-on stance or a slightly angled staggered "social stance." When coupled with body language that's deceptively passive or aggressive, depending on the situation, the positions arm you with a variety of options you can use to pre-emptively attack, if necessary.

When it comes to targeting, Skillen says go for the head. Specifically, aim for the jaw; no matter how big or strong an assailant may be, a good shot to it is the most effective and efficient way to render him unconscious. Other prime targets are the side of the face and the forehead. Second-tier choices include the neck (for chokes and strangles), the groin (for kicks and punches) and the eyes (to inflict pain so you can free yourself and get back on your feet).

Are you ready for the shocker? Skillen says all other targets, particularly on the body, are worthless in most situations. Why? Because they're frequently protected—by heavy clothing, well-conditioned muscles, or the ability to move or cover up enough to mitigate the damage you were hoping to inflict.

And forget about aiming for the knees, he says. They're practically worthless as targets because the timing required and opportunity needed to adversely affect them are difficult to set up.

Down for the Count

In terms of offense, John Skillen says the hands are king. He advocates using boxing-based straight punches and hooks because they, along with the power slap (a hooklike strike performed with the palm), are the most effective and efficient strikes for the real world. Caveat: Don't waste time and energy throwing light, flicky shots. The longer a fight goes on, the greater your risk of injury and defeat. Always hit with full power to end the altercation as quickly as possible, he says.

One of his favorite tactics entails launching a pre-emptive salvo of four alternating hook punches delivered in rapid succession. Skillen has used the combination numerous times, so he knows how devastating it is. The first punch usually will be enough to KO your foe, but a second or third one might be required. The fourth punch, he says, is just insurance.

Speaking of knockouts, he says it's best if you augment your power with the element of surprise. Top it off by cultivating your ability to strike accurately without hesitation, even when you're throwing the first blow.

Alternative tools: The ex-doorman also thinks highly of uppercuts and overhand punches but in a more limited capacity than straights and hook punches. You can use the uppercut as a pre-emptive shot or as a counter to a head-butt attempt, he says, and you can use overhand punches to bombard an enemy and finish him off.

Prescription for Pain

For hard-core street defense, John Skillen advocates only four leg techniques: the front kick, round kick, soccer kick and heel stomp. Aim your front kick at your foe's groin. Use your round kick only when he's in a low position—for example, when he's bent over after you just front-kicked him in the groin. Blast your soccer kick and heel stomp into his head, torso, knees or ankles after he's been knocked down, assuming he continues to present a threat.

The head butt is the primary weapon of many fighters, particularly in the United Kingdom, and even though Skillen has used it successfully, he says the risk-to-reward ratio makes it a secondary technique. Sure, it can be devastating, but an improperly delivered shot can injure you as badly. Several of his friends have knocked themselves out and/or been severely lacerated while attempting it, he says. Reserve any forehead-to-forehead action for situations in which you're on the ground or your hands are tied.

In most standing situations, forget elbow strikes, he says. They may look impressive on the heavy bag, but rarely will they work in a real fight because the proximity you need to use them effectively is fleeting, so much so that a miss will put you in an awkward position that may be difficult to recover from. And even when you connect, they often fail to do much damage other than break the skin.

It's primarily on the ground where elbows shine, he says. When you're horizontal, the elbow becomes an efficient tool for battering an adversary into submission or unconsciousness. The reason is simple: Whenever the ground serves as a stabilizing platform, it allows elbow strikes to land with more potency.

Dirty Fighting

Biting is valuable in a ground fight, John Skillen says, because it can buy you time to free yourself from an otherwise inescapable grappling hold. Although you can target any part of your adversary's body that's sensitive, consider the nose the primary target. A chomp on the beak will elicit serious pain—and fear that it might be bitten off. Forget the ear, he advises, because an adrenalized enemy will continue to fight even after he's lost one.

Spitting can serve as a diversionary tactic to give you an opening to initiate or resume your attack, he says. Pinching, however, does nothing productive. Likewise, scratching will have minimal effect on an attacker—but it will leave identifying marks on him and collect DNA residue under your fingernails, both of which can help in the aftermath of a crime.

Hair pulling probably won't stop an assault, but the hair can serve as a handle to control a thug while you unleash punches, kicks and knee thrusts. Fish-hooking is of limited usefulness, he says, because of the risk of having your finger bitten.

One unconventional technique Skillen finds effective in street fights is the throat grab. He says it works well offensively and defensively, as a stand-up restraining hold, as a prelude to a knockout shot, and as a handle for smashing the skull into a door or wall. To apply it, grab your opponent's windpipe with a C-grip (four fingers on one side and thumb on the other) using your dominant hand. Simultaneously control the back of his head or arm with your other hand. Complete the technique by digging your fingers and thumb around the windpipe while pressing upward.

Quicksand

A number of widely practiced techniques are too iffy for the average person to rely on in a street fight, John Skillen says. They include sport-grappling techniques of any kind, throws, jumping kicks and any technique that requires you to turn your back to your opponent. Why? Because those moves put you in a vulnerable position.

In accord with his keep-it-simple philosophy, fakes, feints and drawing techniques should be avoided because they're impractical in combat. They're just too complicated to pull off when you're under the effects of adrenaline, he says. Faking is best accomplished using deceptive dialogue and body language during the pre-fight phase of a confrontation.

Closing sound bite: To maximize your ability to defend yourself, start with an attitude of "I'm willing to do anything and everything to protect myself and my loved ones." Couple that with the techniques and strategies described in this article, and you'll have the best possible foundation for self-defense. After that, Skillen says, it's just a matter of practicing until they become second nature.

About the author: Lito Angeles is a Southern California-based police officer and MMA/self-defense instructor. To order his book Fight Night! The Thinking Fan's Guide to Mixed Martial Arts, go here now.

Bonus Content!

What about the hammerfist, the fave of MMA fighters? How useful is it on the street?

"Overrated for pre-emptive self-defense," John Skillen says. When standing, he prefers boxing-style punches and the power slap because they're far more surgical and effective.

The primary functionality of the hammerfist, he insists, is when you need a transition to fight back to your feet or when you need to use ground and pound to end a fight on the floor.

Queen of All Moves

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
jeet kune do

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera is the subject of the first episode of ONE Championship's latest special entitled Warrior Spirit.

The special dives into the inspiring stories of the organization's athletes in, and out, of the ONE Circle. From overcoming personal adversity to their spectacular achievements as an athlete, Warrior Spirit gives a view into what it takes to become a champion in life and sport.

one championship

Product Review: NinjaTrix Items and Program

So your child has decided to become a ninja. The adventure that awaits!

Creativity and obstacle courses have been an amazing combination at my martial arts school since I began teaching over 25 years ago. When Century came out with the NinjaTrix program and Obstacle Course Set, I couldn't wait to jump in on it. This program was the ultimate fulfillment of what I'd been dreaming of since opening my first school.

I'd like to offer my thoughts about this amazing equipment and explain some ways we use it at our school. In a future blog, I'll go more into detail about the NinjaTrix program, but for now, let's discover the amazingly fun obstacle course!

We will begin with the Slanted Steps, or, what our ninjas call the "yellows." This is one of our favorites and a great set to begin your course with, giving you the forward drive as you leap from one obstacle to the next. Century provides four Steps total when you purchase the 10-piece course.

Besides being a great eye-catcher to new students and parents, these obstacles give a taste of what it's like to be a real ninja: both sloped sides have a textured surface for secure footing, so you can land and hold a steady, calm position, or continue springing forward. Although both sides are slanted, you'll have the unique experience of two challenging levels, as one side is a bit steeper than the other.

kid on yellow Young child on Slanted Step.

Like every NinjaTrix obstacle, the Slanted Steps are secured by Velcro to the carpet mat, giving you the same assurance that Century offers for all of their equipment.

I'd love to see Century offer these with a small 3-4 inch ledge at the top, to add an extra balancing challenge for up-and-coming ninjas. As they are, they're still amazingly fun – set them up for zig-zagging, line them up in a semicircle for "wall runs," or even set them in a straight line side by side for multiple cat jumps/holds.


Post

Next, let's take a look at the "Post." Century provides four blue landing posts in the 10-piece kit. The Posts are among the most versatile items from the NinjaTrix Obstacle Course. You – I mean, your young ninja – not only can use this to practice gap jumps and landings, but, as they become more and more proficient, add in some forward and back flips.

These too, are great for arranging a zigzag run for older ninjas. Or, keep them straight in line and place them closer together for beginners or younger ninjas.

All pieces in the NinjaTrix line are easy to clean using a wipe and simply letting them air dry.

The Posts offer the textured covering surface making for a safer landing. We do instruct our ninjas to focus landing toward the center of the post, where stability is at its best, versus the corners, where there's just a bit more give. Older ninjas especially should keep this in mind because of their weight.


Single Bench

One of the more uniquely shaped pieces from the NinjaTrix assortment is the black and orange Single Bench. The more we progress through the NinjaTrix curriculum, the more we realize just how versatile this piece of equipment is. From palm spins to kong jumps, and even more advanced vaulting, the Bench has quickly become another favorite with our young ninjas.

kid on orange

Although the bottom can secure to the carpet roll, the Bench can also be turned lengthwise to its front or back side, or even stood up and held to make a taller obstacle for a much more challenging cat hold. This item is more of a hands-on piece of equipment so there is no matted texture for footing. The side carry straps are sewn into place, making it quick and easy to move when you're ready to redesign your obstacle course or store it away.

Single Barrier

kid on red

We now come to the Single Barrier. This is a red half wall that attaches to the carpet roll, and is great for vaulting. We recently discovered laying it on its side makes for a great slide in either direction. While toddlers and preschoolers are faced with improving their reaching and climbing skills, older ninjas will love the challenge of creating new ways to get over the wall more proficiently each time. As with the Bench, the Barrier is texture free and super easy to clean. It also offers the side straps for quick and easy moving.

Bonded Carpet Mat

Finally, let's get down to the specifics of the carpet. This is a 6' X 42' blue roll that offers enough space for the entire NinjaTrix course to be set up all at once. It cleans easily with a vacuum and when you need to put it away, it rolls up quickly. I'd recommend if you have young ninjas help roll it up. With between two and four helpers, you can get the job done efficiently and without gaps (which will result in a bigger space needed for storage). As a side note, adult supervision may be necessary, as our young ninjas sometimes go mysteriously missing at this point and are later discovered to have deliberately rolled themselves or their friends inside the carpet. This is definitely not the intended use of the product, and unsafe to boot – but it happens.

Note: Because of sizing constraints, the Carpet Mat cannot be ordered directly from Century. Instead, call (800) 626-2787 to order.


Overall Review

The NinjaTrix Obstacle Course Set has been one of my greatest, most useful investments. If you are a parent who has a young ninja, or a school owner looking to offer more options to your student base, I couldn't recommend this enough. It'll work for your youngest ninjas and accompany them as they grow older since you can place the obstacles very close together or spread them further away from each other to create more practice in goal setting, focus, and challenge.

If you are a school owner, your imagination is the limit. Although we incorporate this into some of our classes as a "fun five" at the end, our main use has been for birthday parties (which, by the way, have increased since we've added NinjaTrix), and as a stand-alone NinjaTrix program, which we offer four days a week.

The NinjaTrix Obstacle Course has definitely given our ninjas a fun and very creative way to face challenges, overcome barriers, and set new goals, all while building on the successes and confidence they've acquired from reaching past goals. Our ninjas are learning that things are not always easy, but they are possible and though perseverance and hard work, definitely very attainable. I highly encourage you to invest in this product from Century. It is quality equipment that is highly versatile and will last for years to come.

Happy flying, ninjas!

Twila Schuler is a 4th-degree black belt in Shotokan karate and the owner and head instructor of Rising Son Karate in Kirksville, Missouri. She has been teaching for over 25 years.

UFC to Debut Fight Island with Three Championship Bouts

The UFC welterweight, featherweight, and bantamweight belts all set to be on the line in Abu Dhabi.

Dana White has been dedicated to promoting UFC fights despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing most professional sports to go on lockdown. Mandatory testing of anyone involved in the events and empty stadiums have been necessary measures to keep the fights coming, but the UFC President has been most eager about "Fight Island". This near-mystical venue has been announced as an island in the United Arab Emirates and will host a star-studded card for UFC 251 on July 11.

Keep Reading Show less
