A Short History of Black Belt Magazine

black belt magazine

The first issue of Black Belt was published in 1961 by a Japanese-American who, not surprisingly, practiced martial arts (primarily aikido, kendo, judo and jeet kune do). Based in Southern California, Mito Uyehara envisioned a national magazine that would help spread the Asian martial arts, the benefits of which he knew very well, to the American public.

Black Belt, first issue, 1961

The second issue didn't hit newsstands until almost a year after the first, but it was an obvious improvement with better coverage, more pages and a trim size that was twice as large.

Black Belt, second issue, January 1962

As the years passed, the magazine adopted a monthly publication schedule and then added color inside. Along the way, it broke new ground by featuring a woman on the cover for the first time in 1964.

Black Belt, first woman on the cover, November-December 1964

In 1968 Black Belt featured an African-American martial artist on the cover for the first time. His name is Thomas LaPuppet.

Black Belt, August 1968

The editors even put Bruce Lee on that coveted front page before he was a superstar. It was 1967, and his name was not deemed to be enough of a selling point to be placed next to his photo. Instead, the cover line read "Green Hornet's Kato: Does He Really Practice Kung Fu?"

Black Belt, October 1967

The year after Bruce Lee appeared on the cover, the editors unveiled the Black Belt Hall of Fame. In the ensuing decades, the company published books, made videos, hosted events and launched spin-off magazines — including Karate Illustrated, Martial Arts Training, FightSport and Self-Defense for Women.

Later, when the world went digital, Black Belt expanded onto the Web, started an e-newsletter, launched a series of online martial arts courses and built a strong following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Black Belt's 40th anniversary issue, July 2001

Fast-forward to the present: Black Belt is sporting an ultramodern redesign, a significant paper upgrade and unexpected growth under its new owner, Century Martial Arts.

Mito Uyehara surely would agree that the humble publication he created in 1961 has succeeded beyond his wildest dreams.

— Robert W. Young, editor, Black Belt

BRUCE LEE is a registered trademark of Bruce Lee Enterprises, LLC. The Bruce Lee name, image, likeness and all related indicia are intellectual property of Bruce Lee Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved. www.brucelee.com

SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Keep Reading Show less

Learn MMA Techniques from Referee "Big" John McCarthy

mixed martial arts
cdn.vox-cdn.com

These five vintage tutorials, exclusive to Black Belt Magazine, break down essential mixed martial arts techniques from the perspective of one of the most famous referees in the game.

A former member of the Los Angeles Police Department, John McCarthy is a well-trained martial artist who earned a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu back in 2007. Most martial artists know him for his work as a professional MMA referee, a career that took off when he served as a head referee of nearly every fight from UFC 2 to UFC 77. He has also officiated for numerous other promotions including Bellator, Strikeforce, Affliction, King of the Cage, and more. In these old school tutorials, you have the opportunity to learn from this mixed martial arts icon.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: Inside The Matrix is Coming October 30th

mixed martial arts
cdn.onefc.com

ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong made a blockbuster announcement on Monday morning. Asia's largest sports media property will bring a star-studded event to the global audience on October 30 entitled ONE: Inside The Matrix.

The event will feature four World Championship bouts with a supporting card to be announced at a later date. However, those four title tilts already make the October event a stacked event that no martial arts fan will want to miss.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Submits Diniz at Who's Number One

brazilian jiu jitsu
cdn.shopify.com

In a match of ADCC world champions, Gordon Ryan came out on top over Matheus Diniz in the main event of the Who's Number One grappling show held in Austin, TX Friday. Ryan, who won the 99 kg division and the absolute division at last years ADCC world championships, secured a heel hook with 17:45 left in the 30 minute submission only match to claim victory.

The co-main event saw Craig Jones also win via heel hook against Roberto Jimenez. Both Ryan and Jones had dropped out of the previous Who's Number One show in July after testing positive for Covid-19.

Related Articles Around the Web
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter