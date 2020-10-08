A Short History of Black Belt Magazine

But how did these two striking aces get to this point?

For Tonna, it was not an elevator straight to the top. No, "Timebomb" had many stops on his ascent up the ranks. Although he was ousted early in his ONE career by Petchdam Petchyindee Academy, Tonna rebounded with a gritty performance against Joseph Lasiri.

<p>Early in 2020, Tonna clinched his title shot with a punishing knockout of Andy Howson at ONE: Warrior's Code.</p><p>Sam-A's path was not easy either. The Thai superstar lost his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE: For Honor before rebounding against Daren Rolland five months later.</p><p>Then he would get a chance at the inaugural ONE Strawweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Championships and claim both to establish himself as a two-sport World Champion and dominant force in the strawweight division.</p><p>Check out the Road to ONE: Reign of Dynasties to see these paths for both main event athletes. Then, check out ONE: Reign of Dynasties on the B/R Live app on October 9 at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.</p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e32ed1d40c751162cb61ca13867a425" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hCFCZ3MUs-E?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Sam-A vs. Josh Tonna | Road To ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCFCZ3MUs-E" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>