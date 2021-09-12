A Love Letter to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When actor Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles) was a kid, a prophetic event occurred, one that contradicts the oft-heard phrase that says what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Why do I say "prophetic"? Because if what happened had stayed in Vegas, Flanery still might be digging ditches instead of using that moment in time to forge a future that led to Born a Champion.

The new film is a martial-arts-imitates-life narrative that could have been titled Ode to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In it, Flanery plays Mickey Kelley, a character that all martial artists will find themselves rooting for.

"When I was 9, my dad, a Golden Gloves boxer, took me to Vegas," Flanery said. "I saw Elvis Presley singing Suspicious Minds onstage, and he did what looked like a kata with kicks. His big jumpsuit looked like a gi. When I asked Dad if that was karate, he said, 'He studied with the old man: Ed Parker, kenpo karate.' I said, 'Man, I want to do that!'"

Flanery signed up for taekwondo lessons. It wasn't kenpo, but it included plenty of kicks and punches. "I didn't know I wasn't doing karate, but I didn't care," he said. "I was addicted."

As he rose through the ranks of the Korean art, Flanery cross-trained in shotokan, goju-ryu, judo and muay Thai. Then in 1999, he met Rickson Gracie, who was setting up mats for a class. The Brazilian legend asked Flanery if he'd like to don a gi and train. The actor accepted.

When it came time to spar, Gracie told the 170-pound Flanery — who was a black belt and a triathlete — to pick a partner of roughly the same size and shape. Reckoning that he could stalemate the 135-pound blue-belt opponent with whom he ended up, Flanery recalled that it soon became a reckoning. "He took my back, choked me, mounted me, locked my wrist, ankle and knee," he said. "I'd never been so comprehensively dominated — quickly, efficiently and repeatedly — in my life."He immediately signed up."

Flanery wrote the Born a Champion story overnight in 2007, then with the film's director and co-writer Alex Ranarivelo, it was scripted by 2010. The movie has a touching love story, yet amid the wealth of action, the opening fights are purposely cryptic. Mickey defeats three racists without throwing a punch (as seen on security-camera footage), and he manages to save a woman's honor by thrashing a krav maga–trained bodyguard without being seen.

Overall, I would call it an underdog tale of a faltering fighter's retrieval of honor and confidence via a rematch. That rematch takes place in Dubai against a cheap-shot artist named Marco Blaine, played by UFC fighter Edson Barboza.

I asked Flanery how much of his martial arts experience lives in Mickey. He replied that there's a little autobiography in everybody's fiction. Both men are BJJ instructors who spend a lot of time teaching kids and adults with the majority of every day spent on the mats.

"The boys that play Mickey's son at age 5 and 8 are my sons," he added. "So yes, there's more than a little chunk of myself in this film. It's my legacy. I'd love for my kids to be proud of their dad for some things, one being this movie."

The simplicity of the fights in Born a Champion is engaging. Mickey doesn't resort to pulling a gimmicky "kill skill" from his bag of BJJ tricks. Instead, he sets up Blaine to respond in a way that creates openings to use a choke or a lock. The camera angles let you clearly see each technique and who's doing it.

Flanery is able to pull off all that because of his extensive training in the art. After he started with Rickson, he earned his black belt in the Renzo Gracie lineage. (Renzo has a cameo in the movie.) With that pedigree, Flanery was able to put together fights that would show audiences the self-defense roots of BJJ rather than the sport style that's normally shown in movies.

"This is a love letter to jiu-jitsu, and I wanted it to be just that," Flanery said. "Jiu-jitsu is very ugly. It looks like somebody takes someone to the ground and climbs on them, and minutes later, the guy gives up and you've no idea what happened. I wanted every detail to be real, old-school, fighting jiu-jitsu — the same jiu-jitsu that opened its arms to me and gave me my first hug. Hopefully, I did that correctly."

After noting the extreme technicality of the fights, I asked Flanery how many takes were needed for each one. "We didn't have the budget to do more than one take," he said, laughing. "I'd say, 'We're going to do this and transition to that. I'll do this to you, and you will counter.' Then we'd shoot it once. These are things that they and I do every day.

"The difficulty with the fight scenes was educating the crew, cameraman and editor on what to focus on and what's happening during the choreography. We'd explain the mechanics and why it's important to highlight certain moments like with joints and appendages coming into contact with other parts of the body. We [drew] a road map of the story of how a fight concludes."

The film's ending is as startling as it is compelling, which is why it's been widely written about. Rather than reveal it here, I'll relate what Flanery said when I asked why he made that finale and what the message behind it was.

"One must be willing to get in harm's way for something important like a calculated risk and things one is faced with every day," he said somewhat nebulously. "There's no safety in life. It's a long walk toward death, and hopefully you make those strides long and gather things during those strides to leave behind to your kids. Mickey respects those strides provided to him — the ability to take care of his family."

I concluded by asking how the martial arts have influenced him as a person and an actor. "It's not an overstatement to say that it saved my life," he said. "At the bare minimum, it redirected it into a manageable volume. By far, the preponderance of valuable things that I have in my life and the handful of things I want to leave behind for my kids come from martial arts."

Most of the things he values — "for example, my BJJ black belt, all the relationships I've made, the confidence I have, my changed outlook, the integrity, the discipline, the character" — stem from his martial arts training, he said.

"My ability to leap over adversity for myself came into being in an emotional spike, an adrenaline dump, from someone suffocating me and me finding a safe way to work through it," he said. "Nothing else in my life has even come close to giving me the difficulty or the ascent up the mountain like martial arts."

Dr. Craig D. Reid's book The Ultimate Guide to Martial Arts Movies of the 1970s: 500+ Films Loaded With Action, Weapons and Warriors is available at shop.blackbeltmag.com.

Silva KOs Ortiz, Belfort TKOs Holyfield in Boxing Matches

Silva Ortiz Boxing
The Triller Fight Club pay-per-view platform has gained immense popularity recently by hosting pop culture-fueled boxing matches such as Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. They were back in action on Saturday night with a card that featured multiple MMA legends as Vitor Belfort challenged Evander Holyfield and Anderson Silva went toe-to-toe with Tito Ortiz in a boxing ring.

The first of these two bouts was the showdown between former UFC champions Ortiz and Silva. Ortiz came out swinging with a series of punches, but they were simply too slow for the elusive Silva. Silva ducked under a series of punches, connected with a hard right hand, and followed with the left to send Ortiz to the canvas. In just 81 seconds, Silva knocked out his fellow 46-year-old combatant and improved his boxing record to 3-1. Before Ortiz, Silva also defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision back in June.

The Importance of Martial Arts for Military Training

Military Martial Arts Training
Man has been a part of fighting and battles since his very beginning. His movements are natural- atavistic reactions similar to those of animals with the primal goal to survive and self- preserve. This is why we can conclude with certainty that fighting is as old as the human race. Fighting and battles will follow man later on throughout his life and in all of his stages as well as various areas of expertise.
Judo Blog: Jeremy Glick - Hero of Flight #93

Let's Roll - By Neil Young 2001

I know I said I love you
I know you know it's true
I've got to put the phone down
And do what we got to do
One's standing in the aisleway
Two more at the door
We've got to get inside there
Before they kill

Time is running out, let's roll

No time for indecision
We've got to make a move
I hope that we're forgiven
For what we got to
How this all got started
I'll never understand
I hope someone can fly this thing
And get us back to land

Time is running out, let's roll

No one has the answer
But one thing is true
You've got to turn on evil
When it's coming after you
You've got to face it down
And when it tries to hide
You've got to go in after it
And never be denied
Time is running out, let's roll

Let's roll for freedom
Let's roll for love
We're going after Satan
On the wings of a dove
Let's roll for justice
Let's roll for truth
Let's not let our children
Grow up fearful in their youth

Time is running out, let's roll

9/11

20 years ago tomorrow is the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Four commercial passenger jetliners were commandeered by terrorists to be crashed into prime targets. Three succeeded with their deadly mission. The one that was aborted was Flight 93. It was diverted from its target in Washington DC to an empty field Shanksville Pennsylvania.

Those brave passengers decided amongst themselves to fight back after connecting with their loved ones via cell phones and learning of their fate. Todd Beamer's last words of Let's Roll became their rally cry.

A member of this rebellion was none other than Collegiate Judo Champ, Jeremy Glick. He was on a business trip taking to his wife Lyz who was home with their newborn daughter, Emerson. Glick was a student of Ogasawara Sensei and well trained to step into action. After saying goodbye to his wife he help lead the effort putting his judo skills to good use.

Their heroic final act Is the primary reason today we can fly with some assurance other terrorists were given a message that day; that the usefulness of this tactic had already expired.

When I visited the Shanksville memorial which is only a few hours away from my hometown of Pittsburgh, it was still and it was still rough from back in 2007. The formal national memorial was still some years away from being completed. It was after this initial stop to pay tribute to these brave passengers that I conceive of the idea seeing to it that Jeremy Glick got promoted to the 10th degree black belt, our highest rank.

The details of the presentation we're covered by several newspapers and carried on national TV. It was good to see the belt I got to tie on Emerson, Jeremy's daughter was on permanent display in the national memorial when I visited there in 2013.

Jeremy was a Jewish kid who did judo growing up had a nice family, a successful career in sales, a wife and daughter plus loved pugs! I wondered to myself if faced with the same situation would I have been able to do the same thing? This is a good question for all judoka to ponder as we fulfill the mission of Jigoro Kano to build a better society for the mutual welfare and benefit of all.

Thank you Jeremy Glick and all the brave passengers who lost their lives that fateful day. Please take a moment of silence and think about them tomorrow.

Jeremy Glick
jeremey glick
Presentation

From the 2008 presentation

Jeremey Click Memorial
Jeremy Glick
memorial

From the permanent memorial

I'm always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

Gary Goltz
