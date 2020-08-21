Stipe Miocic: Simply the Best, In and Out of the Cage

Saturday night's win by UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic over Daniel Cormier, a record-tying sixth heavyweight title fight victory, should settle all debate. Miocic is, quite simply, the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

No one has successfully defended the title more times than Miocic (four times during his two reigns) and no one has more consecutive defenses of the belt (three straight in his first reign) than the man from Cleveland. His win over Cormier in their rubber match showed a unique ability to continually grow and change tactics as a fighter. After using a devastating body attack to defeat the two-division champion in their last fight, this time he switched to a strategy of clinching and wearing his opponent out against the cage.

But it's not just his punching or his clinch work or any other aspect of his performance inside the octagon that makes Miocic unique among UFC titlists. Throughout his career, Miocic has displayed a quiet dignity that's too often been lacking among modern mixed martial artists. Though he's achieved a degree of stardom and made a good deal of money as champion, he's continued to work as a firefighter and paramedic. As other fighters complained about the pandemic lockdown effecting their training schedule or canceling their fights in recent months, Miocic simply remained on the front lines as a first responder risking exposure to infection on a daily basis.

Yet despite his position as the UFC's greatest ever heavyweight, and by default the baddest man on the planet, Miocic remains one of the less hyped champions the sport has. His fights draw well but not the blockbuster numbers of someone like Conor McGregor. Perhaps it's owing to a lukewarm relationship with company president Dana White. Or perhaps it's because, unlike McGregor and others, Miocic does not make a public spectacle of himself in order to sell a few extra pay-per-view buys to his fights.

And while the public in general seems to support Miocic, they've also never fallen in love with him the way they have some other UFC superstars. And maybe that's because he doesn't play up a bad boy image by crashing his sports car or getting into bar fights the way some other notable UFC fighters have been known to do. Besides, being portrayed as the bad boy is a tough sell when your day job is administering CPR to heart attack victims.

If anything, Miocic's lack of massive popularity is more the fault of the MMA fan base, at least that section of the fan base that rabidly follows the sport and tends to make fighters blow up with their internet discussion forums and retweeting of quotes. All of which is unfortunate.

Miocic shouldn't be punished for being, by all accounts, an upright gentleman and decent human being. Combined with his MMA accomplishments, he should instead be recognized for what he is, the greatest ever UFC heavyweight - in and out of the cage.
Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Caitlin Mosley Passes Away at 27

Caitlin Bishop (formerly Caitlin Mosley, pictured on the right) was a prominent NASKA competitor and a member of KICK Team (Kicking in Christ Kingdom). On August 24th, her two-year battle with breast cancer came to an end after numerous rounds of chemotherapy. She is remembered as being an excellent role model and kind human being, in addition to being a great martial artist.

Mosley continued to live a successful life after her martial arts career by becoming a physician assistant in the cardiology department at Ascension Sacred Heart in Florida. Watch the video below, courtesy of Old Skool Karate, of Mosley performing a synchronized traditional forms routine with teammate Ryan Redfoot. Their unique performance was one of Mosley's most memorable routines, and her legacy will live on because of the young martial artists that she inspired during her career.

Taekwondo Champ Sues U.S. Olympic Committee for Negligence

Cleveland.com is reporting that former national taekwondo champion Philip Ripepi filed suit in the U.S. District Court in Cleveland against the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for negligence over a training injury that he says ended his career.

Ripepi claimed the Olympic Committee and USA Taekwondo failed to prevent or respond to a traumatic head injury he suffered during a 2018 training camp in England. The suit alleges that Ripepi was injured when a larger training partner kicked him in the back of the head during a non-contact drill and no one came to help him as he lay on the ground for several minutes. He was then pressured to continue working out later in the day.

Taekwondo Instructor Gets 7 Years for Child Molestation

trending topics
Queens, NY martial arts instructor Hector Quinchi was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl who took lessons from him at Hugo's Tae Kwon Do Studio last year. Quinchi plead guilty in July to charges of rape and child endangerment after admitting to having repeated sexual contact with the girl.

Quinchi turned himself in to police last October after learning the girl had told her parents of the abuse. In addition to his prison sentence, he'll be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision and must register as a sex offender.

