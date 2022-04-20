87 North Productions enters partnership with Century Martial Arts
Century Martial Arts to supply training equipment to studio’s facility.
Cross-promotional initiative may see Century gear appearing in 87 North films.
Los Angeles (April 18, 2022) – 87North Productions, the production company of the co-director of John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, as well as the creative force behind Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs and Shaw, Nobody, and Kate, and Century Martial Arts, world leader in martial arts, today announced their official partnership.
As the official equipment provider for 87North Productions, Century will outfit the studio’s stunt facility with training weapons, uniforms, punching bags, mats, and other equipment needed for training and production work.
Many of the products provided for 87North will be co-branded to feature the studio’s logo alongside Century’s. Personal training gear, including gloves and apparel, were provided to 87North staff and crew to celebrate the partnership.
More than a business deal, this partnership is the joining of two companies that share a love of martial arts and a desire to inspire others to participate in them.
“Martial arts are the essence of what we do at 87North,” said company cofounder David Leitch. “The action and characters we create in film are born out of the work ethic and persistence we have achieved throughout of our years of doing martial arts. Our eclectic library of choreography comes from our exhaustive pursuit of martial arts as a whole… (and) we want to promote and extol the positive benefits of a martial arts lifestyle.”
Leitch and producing partner Kelly McCormick formed 87North in 2019, in partnership with Universal Studios. Upcoming films include Violent Night, a Christmas action comedy, and Bullet Train, directed by Leitch and starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.
Century Martial Arts was founded in 1976, and has grown into an internationally recognized brand. The company’s chief goal is the advancement of martial arts, which it has promoted through partnerships with Team Paul Mitchell Karate, Team Revolution Karate, and Professional Fight League, among others. Vice President Michael Dillard said Century looks forward to doing even more alongside 87North.
“As a leader in their industry, 87North has the ability to inspire a new generation of martial artists in a very unique way,” Dillard said. “We hope that with our partnership, Century can play a small role in 87North's ability to inspire young martial artists through the process.”