Learn "Roll the Dice," a Self-Defense Technique From 52 Blocks!

Professor Mo demonstrating his 52 Blocks technique.

Black Belt Magazine

The best-known 52 Blocks instructor in America is Professor Mo, aka Mahaliel Bethea. He appeared on the cover of our June/July 2019 issue, as well as inside our June/July 2020 issue.

In the latter story, the New York City–based instructor teaches seven techniques from 52 Blocks. During the photo shoot, he demonstrated those techniques on video for Black Belt's online audience. One of the moves, called "roll the dice" is shown here.

s3.amazonaws.com

The hand motion of "roll the dice" is similar to pedaling a bike with your arms. When your opponent reaches out to strike or grab, you cycle so the leading edge of the circle formed by your moving fists goes downward. That brings your fists or forearms into hard contact with his limb, Professor Mo says.

"You break down the arm by hitting him near his wrist and farther up the arm. Then you hit his face with one or more backfists.

"You can also cycle up at the end. In that case, your first one or two hits will knock his arm down, and then you would reverse the cycle and come up to strike him under the chin."

To learn six more techniques from 52 Blocks, order a copy of the June/July 2020 issue of directly from the Black Belt Store.

To watch Professor Mo teach the "dirty bird" technique, go here.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Combatives
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Queen of All Moves

https://www.madrills.com/products/jkd-for-black-belts-attack-strategies

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Keep Reading Show less
jeet kune do

Ten Basic Knife Strikes in Philippine Martial Arts

i.ytimg.com

Few styles of martial arts are more involved with weapons training than Filipino Martial Arts, or FMA. For one thing, FMA (kali, arnis, escrima) begin be first teaching techniques with weapons, before moving to empty hand. So if you're interested in FMA, you need to build your familiarity with handling weapons and weapon striking. These ten strikes are a good place to start!

Keep Reading Show less
strikes

UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs Volkov

UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs Volkov

MMAScene

This Saturday, June 20th UFC Fight Night main event will feature a heavy hitting match up between heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

The UFC Apex arena will be in the spotlight again Saturday as Curtis Blaydes tries to capitalize on a three fight win streak against Russian native Alexander Volkov. If Blaydes secures the win tonight he could be put in a position to fight for a vacated title after news that both Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier could retire after their trilogy match up in UFC 252 later this year.

Keep Reading Show less
mma

The Karate Roots of Michael Jai White

i.ytimg.com

It's hard to say too much about Michael Jai White, whether you're talking about his talents (seven black belts, dozens of major acting roles, and even more television roles), or him as a person (former special education teacher, also just plain nice).

Keep Reading Show less
Michael Jai White
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter