LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

5 Misconceptions About Escrima: Part 2

escrima
5 Misconceptions About Escrima: Part 2

Apolo Ladra

Read "5 Misconceptions About Escrima: Part 1" here.

Misconception No. 2: No Ambidexterity Through Sinawali

The idea that a beginner should practice with his off-side hand to become ambidextrous, or the idea that the double-stick sinawali exercise (as taught in the United States) is going to make someone a good fighter with his off hand, is ridiculous.

The fact is, to learn to fight effectively with even one’s strong hand takes years of instruction and practice. To make the claim that one can be a better fighter by taking practice time away from the strong hand is silly.

Some people ask, “What happens if your strong hand is injured in a fight?”

online course on stick and ground combat from Kelly McCann For a non-FMA take on stick fighting, check out this online course from Black Belt!

For more information on this Kelly McCann online course, click here.

Think about this: If your opponent is good enough to injure your strong hand or disarm you, what makes you think your weaker hand would have even a remote chance against his attack?

A practitioner's time would be better spent working on empty-hand techniques that work against weapons, since they at least have applications of their own. The idea that the skill will transfer to empty-hand fighting is flawed because in any style of fighting, there are strong and weak sides, and a good fighter will always adjust his style to take advantage of his strong side.

Even in the Philippines, double-stick fighters are very rare. Among those who do use double sticks, the style often consists of using one stick strictly as a blocking tool while fighting with the other.

There is nothing wrong with doing the sinawali drills (or the broken-six drill, heaven-and-earth drill, or whatever a particular style calls it), but it should never be presented to students as training to fight with double sticks. The drills are helpful for beginners because, among other benefits, they help ensure that muscular development in both arms remains relatively even.

If a practitioner wants to become a double-stick fighter or wants to be able to use either hand to fight, he should first master his strong hand, then let his strong hand teach his other hand. He can, of course, train hard for many years and learn to use the off hand just as well as the strong hand.

Once both hands can execute techniques well, he can try to integrate the two hands to work as a team. Unfortunately, apart from tournaments and forms competition, the escrimador may find that the practical applications are few and far between and that his training time might have been better utilized. But that is for the individual to decide for himself.

About the author: Steven C. Drape has practiced escrima for more than 17 years. He is the U.S. representative of the Institute of Filipino Martial Arts in Cebu, Republic of the Philippines.

Subscribe to Black Belt here. Your support ensures that we can continue to give you free access to articles like this.

Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!

weapons defense
Gun range practice
Shutterstock / JazzyGeoff
It’s been just over 20 years since I first started recommending in my Black Belt Magazine articles that all martial arts schools, at least those that teach self-defense, to use airsoft guns for realistic techniques, tactics, and scenarios when it comes to defense against pistols and rifles. For those of you that may not be familiar with airsoft guns, they are training guns that fire a 6mm plastic projectile accurately up to 21 feet (7 meters). Well, if you’re in one of those reality-based schools or groups that heeded my advice over the years, or you’re just now ready to start learning how to survive criminal or terrorist attacks involving firearms, since shootings have doubled since last year, then bravo!
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

UFC 270 Battle For Baddest Man On The Planet

ufc
UFC 270
UFC
In the most anticipated heavyweight fights in MMA history, Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane will headline UFC 270 at the Honda Center in Anaheim on January 22. The once training partners turned rivals will unify the belt for the title of "Baddest Man on the planet."
Keep Reading Show less