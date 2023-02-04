3 Things We Love About ONE Friday Fights
ONE Championship announced its weekly event series in partnership with the iconic Lumpinee Stadium last year, and since it kicked off in early January 2023, fans have been witness to three exceptional events at the renowned venue in Bangkok, Thailand.
With the first few shows in the books – and many more to go – we thought it time to break down the top three things that have jumped off the screen from ONE Friday Fights thus far.
And here they are.
Insane Muay Thai Action
The expectations were high heading into the Lumpinee Stadium series, but ONE has already over-delivered on its promise of delivering high-impact action.
Let’s go back to ONE Friday Fights 1 on January 20. Seksan Or. Kwanmuang and Tyson Harrison blew up the martial arts scene with their wild three-round catchweight war.
Seksan got his hand raised by split decision in the end, but Harrison didn’t leave the ring a loser in this potential Fight of the Year candidate.
Fans have gotten to see Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s brilliance in action, the rise of a new contender in Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai, and so much more.
New stars are being made, and the old guard is holding its ground well, leading to a continuous showcase of the best Muay Thai bouts anywhere in the world.
Diversity In And Out Of The Ring
ONE is known for being the world’s largest martial arts promotion. And for good reason. It offer fans kickboxing, Muay Thai, mixed martial arts, and submission grappling action, often all on the same card.
And the Singapore-based organization have brought that same commitment to diversity to its Lumpinee Stadium series.
Over the first three events, fans have gotten to see mixed martial arts and kickboxing contests in addition to Muay Thai matches, and the diversity on the card of the athletes itself is something to behold.
Athletes from all around the world, from every walk of life, have competed inside Lumpinee’s hallowed halls as they chase their dreams on ONE’s global stage, which exemplifies the true spirit of martial arts.
The Fans
ONE Friday Fights 1 was already guaranteed to be an exciting event, but the crowd made it that much more special.
With each bout fans got louder, until they were shrieking with approval after each strike was thrown. The cheers echoed off the walls of the historic arena, adding to the mystique it holds in the sport.
That love the crowd gave on the first night has continued through the series, and it is a joy to hear on the broadcast.
After years away from full venues, hearing fans live is a pleasure that will not be taken for granted any time soon, and the audience at Lumpinee Stadium sets a high bar for others to clear.
INSANE MUAY THAI SLUGFEST 🥊🔥 Seksan vs. Tyson Harrison | ONE Championship Full FightRelive the mind-blowing Muay Thai showdown between Thai striking legend Seksan Or. Kwanmuang and Aussie phenom Tyson Harrison at ONE Friday Fights 1!Follow t...
ONE Friday Fights 2 | All Fight HighlightsRelive all the best moments from an electrifying night of Muay Thai and MMA action at ONE Friday Fights 2! #ONEFridayFights2Subscribe and turn on notificatio...
