3 Stars We Would Love To See At ONE's U.S. Debut On May 5
In addition, ONE has announced that Sage Northcutt will make his long-awaited return to action against Ahmed Mujtaba. But it does beg the question of who else should be on this historic card.
With a roster full of incredible martial artists, there is a treasure trove of talent to choose from. As everyone looks forward to seeing who else will take to the Circle at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, here are four additional athletes we would love to see at ONE Fight Night 10.
Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex returned to her striking roots in January with a narrow split-decision win over Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak in their strawweight Muay Thai contest. After the match, Stamp expressed her desire to regain both her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Championships.
So why not give the charismatic Thai star a bout at the U.S. debut event? Stamp is undoubtedly a star that transcends around the world. Her bubbly personality and fierce fighting style energizes the crowd no matter the venue. It is a perfect fit for a U.S. audience.
Watching Stamp dance her way to the Circle for a title eliminator or title bout inside the 1stBank Center would be a special moment for a special talent. She is already a fan favorite, but for anyone who has yet to see her compete, it would serve as the best possible introduction to who Stamp is in the sport. This is a star that deserves the shine.
The Ruotolo Brothers
ONE has committed itself to elevating the sport of submission grappling, and the Ruotolo Brothers have been at the forefront of that push. Kade and Tye Ruotolo have both set the sport on fire with their performances in ONE, and Kade is the current ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion.
Putting both brothers on the card would be great for the sport and for Kade and Tye. The two are still very young in their careers, which could be a major moment for them as they gain new fans. Their aggressive and exciting styles will only enthuse martial arts audiences to become more engaged with submission grappling.
If ONE is bringing all of the disciplines to the 1stBank Center at ONE Fight Night 10, Kade and Tye Ruotolo should be on the card to stand as the standard bearers of submission grappling.
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a monster. The icon of Muay Thai has been peerless in ONE with a perfect 10-0 record and is coming off a successful title defense at ONE Friday Fights 1. So why not add him to the first U.S. event?
There could not be a better introduction for American fans who are still uninitiated to the sport in four-ounce gloves. They would get to see a true legend of the sport and one who is on a run of five consecutive knockout finishes.
Fans love athletes who finish their matches, and Nong-O is doing so in highlight-reel fashion each time out. He is the apex of the sport, and that is what should be showcased to American audiences the first time out so that they know what they are going to get with ONE’s incredible Muay Thai action.
Nong-O would be a scintillating addition to ONE Fight Night 10.
ONE Fight Night 10 takes place at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on Friday, May 5. Tickets are on sale now at Axs.com.
