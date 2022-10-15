3 Stars To Watch At ONE on Prime Video 3
ONE Championship is bringing the heat on October 21 with ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade.
Three spectacular world championship bouts will help round out the card, and a host of talented and exciting athletes will hit your screens on Prime Video. After two exciting entries, the third Prime Video event looks like it will keep the momentum rolling with a loaded card full of action.
Before the bell sounds inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, here are three athletes you will want to circle on the bout lineup to make sure you see at ONE on Prime Video 3.
Fabricio Andrade
It may be easy to pinpoint one-half of the main event as someone to watch, but Fabricio Andrade is worthy of the additional highlight. The Brazilian bantamweight has quickly risen to the forefront of the division as an exciting contender, and he has the opportunity to start a new era in Kuala Lumpur.
“Wonder Boy” is on a seven-bout win streak and is undefeated in ONE competition. He has finished his last three matches by first-round KO/TKO and received praise from the likes of Demetrious Johnson. He is a budding superstar who can take that next step in front of a massive audience on Prime Video.
This platform is built to make stars, and Andrade is the latest who has the chance to benefit from it. He has all of the tools to do so, and he has an opponent who can draw the best out of him. ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker will force Andrade’s hand with nonstop aggression and massive power.
Andrade could be the face of the next generation of Brazilian superstars in mixed martial arts, and he has the perfect chance to make that statement by dethroning Lineker and sitting on the bantamweight throne.
Danial Williams
Danial Williams stepped up to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight Muay Thai slugfest last year, and his exciting performance made him one of the top athletes to watch. After returning to strawweight mixed martial arts, Williams has become one of the most exciting martial arts athletes in the world with jaw-dropping performance after jaw-dropping performance.
Williams can not only continue to prove he is the most exciting man in the sport today against Jeremy Miado, but he can put himself in a position to become a contender. Williams enters on a five-bout winning streak and is 3-0 in ONE mixed martial arts competition.
The Aussie has claimed he wants to capture gold in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. “Mini-T” can continue his race toward history with a big performance against an opponent who will equal his output. As the strawweight division heats up, Williams looks to be a major player and can reaffirm his chase toward the gold on October 21.
Kade Ruotolo
The inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship will be up for grabs when Kade Ruotolo and Uali Kurzhev hit the canvas. And as the grappling world continues to rise on the global stage, Ruotolo is ready to show the world how exciting the sport can be.
In his ONE debut, Ruotolo wowed the masses with his back take on Shinya Aoki. Although he didn’t get the finish, he showed his exciting brand of grappling against one of the most notable grapplers in martial arts history. Now he has a chance to add a bit of gold to his resume.
Ruotolo, along with his brother Tye, is rewriting the sport. His innovations and flashy style is reinvigorating the world of submission grappling. He will have his hands full with his Russian counterpart, but lovers of the grappling arts will want to make sure to check out this world title clash.
ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade airs at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, October 21.
