3 Huge Reasons To Watch ONE Fight Night 10
Here are three reasons to watch when looking at what to get excited for on Friday night, live on Prime Video.
Triple Flyweight World Championship Main Event
The event is headlined by the trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE Flyweight World Title. However, there are two additional flyweight title tilts at the top of the bill.
ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon brings his all-out aggression to the United States against promotional newcomer Edgar Tabares. But Tabares should not be counted out. The Mexican striker is prepared for the elevation and is looking to stun the Thai star.
Also in action, ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci will try to defend the gold against reigning IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Osamah Almarwai. Both men love the ONE rule set for submission grappling, which favors seeking the finish.
All three title tilts are compelling and feature world-class athletes that any martial arts fan would appreciate.
The U.S. Debut Of Stamp
Stamp Fairtex is already a fan favorite, but she is set to get a new legion of fans in Denver.
The Thai star is the #1-ranked atomweight contender and will meet Alyse Anderson inside the Circle on the main card. The matchup will test her grappling ability once more but should also give her plenty of time to shine on her feet.
Adding to the atomweight bout is that a shot at the ONE Interim Atomweight World Championship hangs in the balance. Both women will be going for broke to get a shot at the gold opposite Ham Seo Hee.
Soldic vs. Kadestam Is A Show-Stealer
The welterweight collision between Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam may be the most explosive match on the ground.
Both men are knockout artists, and both vow to leave the other lying on the canvas. Kadestam has even predicted this will be the best welterweight match of the year. And he very well could be right.
It is a difficult match to predict, given their credentials, and both men will try to align themselves for a shot at the welterweight title later in 2023.
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and it is free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers.
