3 Athletes Who Could Become Bigger Stars At ONE on Prime Video 4
With a stacked lineup, it may be difficult to decipher who will end the night shining more brightly than their counterparts. However, three names jump off the page when looking at their opportunities on the bill. With the days ticking away, it’s time to look a little closer at the lineup and zero in on the athletes who could exit as even bigger stars.
Here are three stars who may take full advantage of the Prime Video platform with standout performances at ONE on Prime Video 4.
Rodtang
Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a bonafide star already, but he can continue to chart a path in front of a North American audience with his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title defense against Joseph Lasiri in the co-main event. With the event airing live and free to Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, the platform is a huge chance for Rodtang to continue to gain new fans stateside.
The ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion is an excellent opponent for the Thai athlete. Lasiri will be aggressive and take the action to Rodtang, who will meet that aggression with his own. The matchup is all but guaranteed to set the Singapore Indoor Stadium on fire.
Rodtang has been in main events and title bouts before. But this will be his most high-profile position yet on Prime Video. He is an amazing ambassador for Muay Thai, and this is his chance to keep the ball rolling as the sport takes hold domestically.
Cosmo Alexandre
The long-awaited return of Cosmo Alexandre should deliver an electric result. The Brazilian will meet Juan Cervantes in a welterweight Muay Thai battle on the main card.
Alexandre is a dynamic striker with tons of power and always delivers exciting action. After several years away from the ONE Championship Circle, his return to the Muay Thai ranks will have an opportunity to put him right back under the spotlight.
The 35-year-old Brit has a 33-12-1 record will also be a significant test for Alexandre. He has more experience in Muay Thai and is a former WTKA Muay Thai World Champion. The level of competition will help bring out the best in Alexandre and give the match more stakes.
Danielle Kelly
Danielle Kelly has been a fast-rising star on the grappling scene, and her debut at ONE X flashed some of her ground brilliance. At ONE on Prime Video 4, she has a chance to shine again against Mariia Malchanova.
The matchup is another jiu-jitsu vs. sambo matchup, and Kelly is confident with her experience with sambo that she has the upper hand in the matchup. The New Jersey resident predicts a first-round submission.
If Kelly makes good on her prediction, the win will help keep her star shooting upward. She has the charisma and skills, and if the results follow, it will be a recipe for massive success. Kelly is an aggressive grappling who can continue to ignite the sport on a global scale.
ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee airs live and free on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 a.m. PT. Tickets for the event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
Rodtang vs. Jacob Smith | Full Fight WITHOUT CommentaryBefore ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his crown against strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4,...
Cosmo Alexandre Knocks Out Sage Northcutt | ONE From All AnglesCosmo Alexandre sent the watching world into a meltdown when he connected with an explosive right hand to send the debuting Sage Northcutt crashing to the ca...
Next-Level Women’s Grappling 🤩 Danielle Kelly vs. Mei YamaguchiBefore American grappling sensation Danielle Kelly returns to face Russian star Mariia Molchanova on November 18, relive her atomweight submission grappling ...
