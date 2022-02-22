LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Action Returns to Europe With 2022 Open Championships

Gabrieli Pessanha
Hywell Teague
As Europe emerges from pandemic lockdowns, major Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition finally returned this weekend with the European Open taking place in Rome. Europe's premier gi jiu-jitsu competition saw two double gold medalists as Fellipe Andrew took both the men's super heavyweight and open weight divisions while women's world champion Gabrieli Pessanha took the ladies' super heavyweight and open divisions.

In an event largely dominated by Brazilians, European athletes managed three golds on home soil as Norway's Espen Mathiesen, Portugal's Bruno Lima and Poland's Adam Wardzinski were able to bag titles. American competitors also managed to take a pair of gold medals as Rafael Lovato Jr. captured the men's ultra heavyweight division while Maggie Grindatti took the women's medium heavyweight class.

