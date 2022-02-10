LIST YOUR SCHOOL
2021 WKC Virtual Champions

In 2021 the WKC League offered virtual competitions and recognized the top competitors
SportMartialArts.com

The 2021 WKC Virtual League offered titles and awards for competitors during the pandemic

In 2021, the WKC League introduced it's first Virtual Competition option. The WKC World Championships is limited to black belt competitors but the WKC Virtual League was open to all belt ranks. Top ranked black belt competitors earned a wild card spot to represent their country at the WKC World Championships in 2021. Competitors rated number one who also defended their number one rating by winning at the WKC Virtual World Championships earned the Undisputed Virtual World Champion title for 2021.

Congratulations to the Undisputed Virtual World Champions from the 2021 WKC Virtual League. The events were packed with talent and hundreds of competitors participated. Join in for the start of the 2022 season on February 20, 2022 - compete from home via Zoom and test your skills. Find out more at https://www.mataction.com/WKC-World

Abides Garcia (Puerto Rico)
WKC Virtual League Champions

Abides Garcia in action

cdn.mataction.com

13-14 Boys World Korean Forms - Black Belt

Addely Godoy (USA)

10 & Under Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt

Alanis Enriquez (Puerto Rico)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsAlanis Enriquezcdn.mataction.com

15-17 Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
15-17 Amateur Creative Forms - Advanced

Alexander Fournier (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsAlexandre Fourniercdn.mataction.com

11-12 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
11-12 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
11-12 Amateur Musical Forms - Intermediate
11-12 Amateur Traditional Forms - Intermediate

Andrew Cabilan (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsAndrew Cabilancdn.mataction.com

35 & Over Men World Traditional Forms - Black Belt

Angel Perez (Puerto Rico)

10 & Under Boys World Classical Forms - Black Belt

Ashley Calma (Canada)

15-17 Girls World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt

Athena Papadatos (Canada)

11-12 Girls World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt

Audrey Peters (Canada)

9-12 Amateur Traditional Forms - Intermediate

Austin Murray-Ohmart (Canada)

13-14 Boys World Extreme Forms - Black Belt

Bellanie Mendoza (Guatemala)

7-8 Amateur Musical Weapons - Beginner
7-8 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Beginner
7-8 Amateur Creative Forms - Beginner
7-8 Amateur Musical Forms - Beginner

Brent Haney (Guatemala)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsBrent Haneycdn.mataction.com

15-17 Boys World Korean Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Boys World Kempo Forms - Black Belt

Charis Dooley (Canada)

11-12 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced

Chase Kennedy (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsChase Kennedycdn.mataction.com

11-12 Boys World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
11-12 Boys World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
11-12 Boys World Hard Style Forms - Black Belt

Chris Rus (Canada)

10 & Under Boys World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
7-8 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced

Christopher Welsh (Canada)

42 & Over Men World Kempo Forms - Black Belt

Daniel Baptista (Guatemala)

11-12 Amateur Creative Forms - Intermediate

David Bale (Canada)

13-14 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced

Elizabeth Jaekl (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsElizabeth Jaeklcdn.mataction.com

11-12 Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt

Elsie Annette Arana Reyes (Puerto Rico)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsElsie Annette Arana Reyescdn.mataction.com

35 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Beginner
35 & Over Amateur Creative Forms - All Under Belts

Emilie Anne Duval (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsEmilie Anne Duvalcdn.mataction.com

35 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
18 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced

Erin Smith (USA)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsErin Smithcdn.mataction.com

18 & Over Women World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
18 & Over Women World Creative Weapons - Black Belt

Felix Pambuk (USA)

11-12 Boys World Korean Forms - Black Belt
11-12 Boys World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt

Georgia-May Jenkins (Canada)

11-12 Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt

Giulliana Ramirez (Guatemala)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsGuilliana Ramirezcdn.mataction.com

15-17 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
15-17 Amateur Creative Forms - Intermediate

Grace Goodfellow (USA)

15-17 Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt

Grayson Cardinal (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsGrayson Cardinalcdn.mataction.com

9-10 Amateur Creative Weapons - Advanced
9-10 Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced

Hannah Wright (Canada)

13-14 Girls World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
13-14 Girls World Korean Forms - Black Belt

Jacob Lima (Canada)

9-10 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate

Jasmine Capicio (Canada)

13-14 Amateur Creative Forms - Advanced

Jenna Huskisson (USA)

10 & Under Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt

Jerome Laparan (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsJerome Laparancdn.mataction.com

13-14 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate

Jesus Enrique Palacios Morao (Chile)

35 & Over Men World Kempo Forms - Black Belt

Jonnathan Luna (Guatemala)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsJonnathan Lunacdn.mataction.com

18 & Over Men World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt

Jose Franciso Lopez (Guatemala)

7-8 Amateur Extreme Weapons - Intermediate

Jose Rios (Guatemala)

10 & Under Boys World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
10 & Under Boys World Extreme Forms - Black Belt

Josianne Campeau (Canada)

WKC Virtual ChampionsJosianne Campeaucdn.mataction.com

35 & Over Women World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
35 & Over Women World Creative Weapons - Black Belt

Juan Williams (USA)

18 & Over Men World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
18 & Over Men World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt

Katelyn McMillan (USA)

15-17 Girls World Kempo Forms - Black Belt

Katie Busse (USA)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsKatie Bussecdn.mataction.com

13-14 Girls World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
13-14 Girls World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt

Keagan Goosen (Canada)

11-12 Boys World Classical Forms - Black Belt

Kendall Haney (Guatemala)

18 & Over Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate

Lexi McGann-Barclay (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsLexi McGann-Barclaycdn.mataction.com

18 & Over Women World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
18 & Over Women World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
18 & Over Women World Extreme Forms - Black Belt

Luis Enrique Lopez (Guatemala)

7-8 Amateur Traditional Forms - Beginner

Luis Jorge Morales (Guatemala)

6 & Under Amateur Extreme Forms - Beginner

Maci Lyons (USA)

11-12 Amateur Extreme Weapons - Intermediate

Madalynn Wiersma (USA)

10 & Under Girls World Korean Forms - Black Belt

Maddie Busse (USA)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsMaddie Bussecdn.mataction.com

11-12 Girls World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
11-12 Girls World Extreme Forms - Black Belt

Malik Thomas (Canada)

15-17 Boys World Hardstyle Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Boys World Classical Forms - Black Belt

Mateja Elaschuk (Canada)

15-17 Girls World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt

Mia Habib (Canada)

7-8 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
7-8 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
7-8 Amateur Creative Weapons - Intermediate

Michael Stelzer (USA)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsMichael Stelzercdn.mataction.com

42 & Over Men World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
35 & Over Men World Creative Weapons - Black Belt

Miguel Quinones (Puerto Rico)

18 & Over Men World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt

Nathalie Alvarado (Guatemala)

11-12 Amateur Creative Weapons - Advanced
11-12 Amateur Creative Forms - Advanced

Nicolas Pinto (Guatemala)

9-10 Amateur Musical Weapons - Beginner
9-10 Amateur Musical Forms - Beginner

Olivia Davies (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsOlivia Daviescdn.mataction.com

13-14 Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt

Oscar Mendoza (Guatemala)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsÓscar Mendozacdn.mataction.com

6 & Under Amateur Traditional Weapons - Beginner

Paul Busse (USA)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsPaul Bussecdn.mataction.com

11-12 Boys World Kempo Forms - Black Belt

Pedro Quesada (USA)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsPedro Quesadacdn.mataction.com

18 & Over Men World Classica Forms - Black Belt

Rafael A Guevara (Puerto Rico)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsRafael A. Guevaracdn.mataction.com

13-14 Boys World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt

Rebecca Hammond (USA)

WKC Virtual League ChampionRebecca Hammondcdn.mataction.com

13-14 Girls World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
13-14 Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt

Rosalie Dubois (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsRosalie Duboiscdn.mataction.com

10 & Under Girls World Kempo Forms - Black Belt

Sabrina Perrin (Canada)

42 & Over Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
42 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
35 & Over Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced

Sander Garcia (Guatemala)

9-10 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
9-10 Amateur Extreme Weapons - Intermediate
9-10 Amateur Extreme Forms - Intermediate

Saxon Haney (Guatemala)

13-14 Boys World Kempo Forms - Black Belt

Selemny Ruiz (USA)

42 & Over Women World Traditional Forms - Black Belt

Sharon Montella (USA)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsSharon Montellacdn.mataction.com

42 & Over Women World Kempo Forms - Black Belt

Shawn Jones (USA)

42 & Over Men World Creative Weapons - Black Belt

Silvio Zaffarani Pinto (Chile)

18 & Over Men World Kempo Forms - Black Belt

Tejas Rai (Canada)

10 & Under Boys World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt

Tyler Bayley (Canada)

15-17 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced

Wassim Dridi (Canada)

WKC Virtual League ChampionsWassim Dridicdn.mataction.com

11-12 Boys World Extreme Forms - Black Belt

Zachary Walker (USA)

15-17 Boys World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Bosy World Extreme Forms - Black Belt

Zack Jacobson (USA)

6 & Under Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
6 & Under Amateur Traditional Forms - Intermediate

Congratulations to all of the outstanding competitors. The 2022 season for the WKC Virtual League begins on February 20th with Plowden's WKC Virtual Qualifier. Join in at https://www.mataction.com/WKC-Plowden

Keep ReadingShow less