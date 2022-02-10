2021 WKC Virtual Champions
In 2021, the WKC League introduced it's first Virtual Competition option. The WKC World Championships is limited to black belt competitors but the WKC Virtual League was open to all belt ranks. Top ranked black belt competitors earned a wild card spot to represent their country at the WKC World Championships in 2021. Competitors rated number one who also defended their number one rating by winning at the WKC Virtual World Championships earned the Undisputed Virtual World Champion title for 2021.
Congratulations to the Undisputed Virtual World Champions from the 2021 WKC Virtual League. The events were packed with talent and hundreds of competitors participated. Join in for the start of the 2022 season on February 20, 2022 - compete from home via Zoom and test your skills. Find out more at https://www.mataction.com/WKC-World
Abides Garcia (Puerto Rico)
Abides Garcia in action
13-14 Boys World Korean Forms - Black Belt
Addely Godoy (USA)
10 & Under Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
Alanis Enriquez (Puerto Rico)
Alanis Enriquezcdn.mataction.com
15-17 Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
15-17 Amateur Creative Forms - Advanced
Alexander Fournier (Canada)
Alexandre Fourniercdn.mataction.com
11-12 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
11-12 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
11-12 Amateur Musical Forms - Intermediate
11-12 Amateur Traditional Forms - Intermediate
Andrew Cabilan (Canada)
Andrew Cabilancdn.mataction.com
35 & Over Men World Traditional Forms - Black Belt
Angel Perez (Puerto Rico)
10 & Under Boys World Classical Forms - Black Belt
Ashley Calma (Canada)
15-17 Girls World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Athena Papadatos (Canada)
11-12 Girls World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
Audrey Peters (Canada)
9-12 Amateur Traditional Forms - Intermediate
Austin Murray-Ohmart (Canada)
13-14 Boys World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Bellanie Mendoza (Guatemala)
7-8 Amateur Musical Weapons - Beginner
7-8 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Beginner
7-8 Amateur Creative Forms - Beginner
7-8 Amateur Musical Forms - Beginner
Brent Haney (Guatemala)
Brent Haneycdn.mataction.com
15-17 Boys World Korean Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Boys World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Charis Dooley (Canada)
11-12 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Chase Kennedy (Canada)
Chase Kennedycdn.mataction.com
11-12 Boys World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
11-12 Boys World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
11-12 Boys World Hard Style Forms - Black Belt
Chris Rus (Canada)
10 & Under Boys World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
7-8 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Christopher Welsh (Canada)
42 & Over Men World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Daniel Baptista (Guatemala)
11-12 Amateur Creative Forms - Intermediate
David Bale (Canada)
13-14 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Elizabeth Jaekl (Canada)
Elizabeth Jaeklcdn.mataction.com
11-12 Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
Elsie Annette Arana Reyes (Puerto Rico)
Elsie Annette Arana Reyescdn.mataction.com
35 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Beginner
35 & Over Amateur Creative Forms - All Under Belts
Emilie Anne Duval (Canada)
Emilie Anne Duvalcdn.mataction.com
35 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
18 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
Erin Smith (USA)
Erin Smithcdn.mataction.com
18 & Over Women World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
18 & Over Women World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
Felix Pambuk (USA)
11-12 Boys World Korean Forms - Black Belt
11-12 Boys World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
Georgia-May Jenkins (Canada)
11-12 Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Giulliana Ramirez (Guatemala)
Guilliana Ramirezcdn.mataction.com
15-17 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
15-17 Amateur Creative Forms - Intermediate
Grace Goodfellow (USA)
15-17 Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
Grayson Cardinal (Canada)
Grayson Cardinalcdn.mataction.com
9-10 Amateur Creative Weapons - Advanced
9-10 Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
Hannah Wright (Canada)
13-14 Girls World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
13-14 Girls World Korean Forms - Black Belt
Jacob Lima (Canada)
9-10 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
Jasmine Capicio (Canada)
13-14 Amateur Creative Forms - Advanced
Jenna Huskisson (USA)
10 & Under Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Jerome Laparan (Canada)
Jerome Laparancdn.mataction.com
13-14 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
Jesus Enrique Palacios Morao (Chile)
35 & Over Men World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Jonnathan Luna (Guatemala)
Jonnathan Lunacdn.mataction.com
18 & Over Men World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
Jose Franciso Lopez (Guatemala)
7-8 Amateur Extreme Weapons - Intermediate
Jose Rios (Guatemala)
10 & Under Boys World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
10 & Under Boys World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Josianne Campeau (Canada)
Josianne Campeaucdn.mataction.com
35 & Over Women World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
35 & Over Women World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
Juan Williams (USA)
18 & Over Men World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
18 & Over Men World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Katelyn McMillan (USA)
15-17 Girls World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Katie Busse (USA)
Katie Bussecdn.mataction.com
13-14 Girls World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
13-14 Girls World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
Keagan Goosen (Canada)
11-12 Boys World Classical Forms - Black Belt
Kendall Haney (Guatemala)
18 & Over Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
Lexi McGann-Barclay (Canada)
Lexi McGann-Barclaycdn.mataction.com
18 & Over Women World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
18 & Over Women World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
18 & Over Women World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Luis Enrique Lopez (Guatemala)
7-8 Amateur Traditional Forms - Beginner
Luis Jorge Morales (Guatemala)
6 & Under Amateur Extreme Forms - Beginner
Maci Lyons (USA)
11-12 Amateur Extreme Weapons - Intermediate
Madalynn Wiersma (USA)
10 & Under Girls World Korean Forms - Black Belt
Maddie Busse (USA)
Maddie Bussecdn.mataction.com
11-12 Girls World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
11-12 Girls World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Malik Thomas (Canada)
15-17 Boys World Hardstyle Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Boys World Classical Forms - Black Belt
Mateja Elaschuk (Canada)
15-17 Girls World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
Mia Habib (Canada)
7-8 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
7-8 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
7-8 Amateur Creative Weapons - Intermediate
Michael Stelzer (USA)
Michael Stelzercdn.mataction.com
42 & Over Men World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
35 & Over Men World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
Miguel Quinones (Puerto Rico)
18 & Over Men World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
Nathalie Alvarado (Guatemala)
11-12 Amateur Creative Weapons - Advanced
11-12 Amateur Creative Forms - Advanced
Nicolas Pinto (Guatemala)
9-10 Amateur Musical Weapons - Beginner
9-10 Amateur Musical Forms - Beginner
Olivia Davies (Canada)
Olivia Daviescdn.mataction.com
13-14 Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Oscar Mendoza (Guatemala)
Óscar Mendozacdn.mataction.com
6 & Under Amateur Traditional Weapons - Beginner
Paul Busse (USA)
Paul Bussecdn.mataction.com
11-12 Boys World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Pedro Quesada (USA)
Pedro Quesadacdn.mataction.com
18 & Over Men World Classica Forms - Black Belt
Rafael A Guevara (Puerto Rico)
Rafael A. Guevaracdn.mataction.com
13-14 Boys World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
Rebecca Hammond (USA)
Rebecca Hammondcdn.mataction.com
13-14 Girls World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
13-14 Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
Rosalie Dubois (Canada)
Rosalie Duboiscdn.mataction.com
10 & Under Girls World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Sabrina Perrin (Canada)
42 & Over Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
42 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
35 & Over Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Sander Garcia (Guatemala)
9-10 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
9-10 Amateur Extreme Weapons - Intermediate
9-10 Amateur Extreme Forms - Intermediate
Saxon Haney (Guatemala)
13-14 Boys World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Selemny Ruiz (USA)
42 & Over Women World Traditional Forms - Black Belt
Sharon Montella (USA)
Sharon Montellacdn.mataction.com
42 & Over Women World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Shawn Jones (USA)
42 & Over Men World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
Silvio Zaffarani Pinto (Chile)
18 & Over Men World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Tejas Rai (Canada)
10 & Under Boys World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
Tyler Bayley (Canada)
15-17 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Wassim Dridi (Canada)
Wassim Dridicdn.mataction.com
11-12 Boys World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Zachary Walker (USA)
15-17 Boys World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Bosy World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Zack Jacobson (USA)
6 & Under Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
6 & Under Amateur Traditional Forms - Intermediate
Congratulations to all of the outstanding competitors. The 2022 season for the WKC Virtual League begins on February 20th with Plowden's WKC Virtual Qualifier. Join in at https://www.mataction.com/WKC-Plowden
