LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

10 Universal Truths of the Martial Arts, Part 2

philosophy
Royce Gracie faces Dan Severn in the UFC octagon
Photo by Scott Stallard

Read Part 1 of “10 Universal Truths of the Martial Arts” here.

Universal Truth of the Martial Arts No. 2

Any martial art or martial arts technique will work if you have the element of surprise on your side.

The element of surprise can have two applications. The first occurs when your opponent is not aware that you are about to strike. An example of this would be a sucker punch used in a street fight.

a man grabs Benny Urquidez by the shoulder in preparation for a sucker punch Photo by Robert Reiff

Benny Urquidez knocks down one attacker while the second man prepares to execute a sucker punch.

The second application occurs when your opponent is not aware of certain techniques that you might use. For a memorable example of this, think back to UFC 4 when Royce Gracie caught Dan Severn in a triangle choke.

The element of surprise is used in other circumstances. Think of how many martial artists have been defeated by an opponent who was pretending to be injured. And imagine how many muggers have regretted picking on some harmless-looking old man who turned out to be a martial arts master.

To be continued.

About the author: Erik Petermann teaches martial arts in Cape Town, South Africa.

Subscribe to Black Belt here. Your support ensures that we can continue to give you free access to articles like this.

Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

Analysis: Man Uses Flashy Martial Arts Moves Against Two Armed Foes

weapons defense
black belt
Shutterstok / vectorfusionart
The website ghbase.com reported on a video posted to the Instagram account saintavenue_ent1 which apparently shows closed camera security footage of a man employing some martial arts skills to fight off what seems to be a pair of blade-wielding assailants. The footage shows a man and woman unlocking a building door when they sense the two attackers approaching.
Keep Reading Show less