Martial Arts Champs Enter Boxing Hall of Fame
June 15 | 2022
Creator: Mike Roach | Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty ImagesCopyright: 2020 Zuffa LLC / nypost.com
The International Boxing Hall of Fame held it's annual induction Sunday and there were a number of interesting crossovers with the martial arts world. Having canceled the past two induction ceremonies due to the pandemic, the IBHOF provided the unique spectacle of honoring three years worth of inductees all together.
Among the 36 people inducted were former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who started as a kickboxer, made her mark as a boxing champion and then entered mixed martial arts, and Lucia Rijker, who was widely regarded as the greatest female kickboxer of all time before going into boxing and becoming an all time great there. Others with a bit more tangential relation to the martial arts world were James Toney, who fought a single bout with the UFC losing on a first round submission to Randy Couture, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., who helped ignite the whole boxing/MMA crossover bout craze when he beat UFC star Conor McGregor in one of the highest grossing boxing matches of all time.
