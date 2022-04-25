Joshua Pacio Responds To Jarred Brooks' ONE 156 Victory
The quick first-round submission over Bokang Masunyane made him the undeniable top contender for the gold. As soon as the bout ended, Brooks looked into the camera and sent a warning to the reigning strawweight king.
And the champ was watching.
Pacio posted his immediate response on his Instagram page. As Brooks said that he was coming for the belt, Pacio let him know it was him who was coming to stop his latest challenger.
“No, baby. I’m coming for you, man. Congratulations, Jarred,” said Pacio in the video.
“I’ll See You Soon,” the champion added in the post’s caption.
But Brooks was not done calling out the champion. When ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson entered the Circle with a microphone, the American seized the opportunity to continue putting Pacio on blast.
“I got a bone to pick. I got to go against Joshua Pacio now. Please be ready, Joshua. I’m coming for you. I know I’ve said it twice now, but third time’s the charm, and I swear I’m taking that belt back to the United States with me,” said Brooks.
Since joining the organization, Brooks has been calling for a title shot. The American has defeated Pacio’s Team Lakay teammate Lito Adiwang en route to the title shot, adding more tension between the two. Now his shot is all but guaranteed.
The strawweight title tilt has been highly anticipated since Brooks arrived on the global stage. With his title eliminator victory over Masunyane clinching the shot, it is finally on its way.
Pacio vs. Brooks will be one of the biggest bouts remaining on the docket as fans now just have to wait for the title match they dearly wanted.
Jarred Brooks vs Bokang Masunyane Full Fight@ONE Championship
