Andrade Scores UFC First Standing Arm Triangle Submission

The pair traded kicks from a distance to start the fight with Lemos briefly getting the better of things landing a hard calf kick that spun Andrade around. Andrade recovered though, catching one of Lemos's high kicks moments later. Lemos pulled free and stumbled back, regaining her footing and hitting Andrade with a right hand as she charged in. But Andrade ducked the follow up left hand and clinched trapping Lemos's left arm across her own body. Forcing her to the cage, Andrade immediately locked her arms together in a triangle arm choke position. As they spun against the cage, a look of panic came across Lemos's face when she realized how tight the hold was. She tapped out as she started to go limp slumping to the mat when Andrade released the hold.
- You Don't have to like Guns, but You Must Train with Them ›
- Kelly McCann Shows You How to Handle Handshakes - Black Belt ... ›
- Mac Danzig MMA Technique: Head and Arm Choke - Black Belt ... ›