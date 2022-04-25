LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Andrade Scores UFC First Standing Arm Triangle Submission

news
Andrade Standing Arm Triangle
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade made her return to the division Saturday in stunning fashion, submitting opponent Amanda Lemos with a standing arm triangle choke, the first ever in company history. After fighting her last three at flyweight, Andrade dropped back down in weight to face Lemos in the main event of UFC Fight Night 205 from Las Vegas.

The pair traded kicks from a distance to start the fight with Lemos briefly getting the better of things landing a hard calf kick that spun Andrade around. Andrade recovered though, catching one of Lemos's high kicks moments later. Lemos pulled free and stumbled back, regaining her footing and hitting Andrade with a right hand as she charged in. But Andrade ducked the follow up left hand and clinched trapping Lemos's left arm across her own body. Forcing her to the cage, Andrade immediately locked her arms together in a triangle arm choke position. As they spun against the cage, a look of panic came across Lemos's face when she realized how tight the hold was. She tapped out as she started to go limp slumping to the mat when Andrade released the hold.

