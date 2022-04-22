ONE 156 Preview Buntan vs. Sundell Strawweight Muay Thai Title Tilt
Buntan has set the Muay Thai world on fire since jumping onto the global stage. The Boxing Works representative began her tenure in ONE against Wondergirl and quickly announced her presence by dropping her in the first round. The dominant decision win put her atop the division with a bullseye on her back.
After two more victories, it was clear that Buntan was one-half of the eventual bout for the inaugural title. She was undeniable. But who could join her across the Circle?
Teenage sensation Smilla Sundell quickly answered the call.
The 17-year-old finished Diandra Martin during their bout at ONE: Full Circle, and the performance netted the Swedish striker the open slot for the title opportunity.
The co-main event of ONE 156 is sure to be exciting as the two high-paced action stars of the strawweight division leave it all inside the Circle in an attempt to become the division’s first titleholder.
Before the bell rings, enjoy this preview of the strawweight title tilt courtesy of ONE, and get ready for ONE Super Series Muay Thai action on Friday.
ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic airs live and free beginning at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com. The lead card can also be viewed on ONE’s official Facebook and YouTube pages. The main card will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.
Can Sadikovic End Eersel’s 18-Fight Win Streak? 😮The ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title is on the line as reigning kingpin Regian Eersel defends his throne against German monster Arian Sadikovic on 22 A...
