Black Belt Magazine Digital Subscriptions Available for Multiple Devices (Including iPad) Through Four Sources!

October 26, 2012

Black Belt Magazine Digital Subscriptions Available for Multiple Devices (Including iPad) Through Four Sources!

Digital subscriptions to Black Belt are now available through FOUR FIVE sources! You can now buy single issues of Black Belt or set up subscriptions for your Amazon Kindle Fire, your Barnes & Noble NOOK, your Android phone/tablet through Google Play and your home computer (both Mac and PC as well as the iPad*) through the Zinio digital newsstand. JUST ANNOUNCED! Black Belt is now also available for the iPad through iTunes!

iPADNEW!

Black Belt digital issues now available on iPad through iTunes!


Subscription Price: $24.99/year or $2.99/issue until cancelled
Single-Issue Price: $3.99
Available on These Devices: iPad (iOS 4.3 or later)

 

AMAZON KINDLE

Black Belt magazine digital subscription for Amazon Kindle.
Subscription Price: $24.99/year
Single-Issue Price: current issue available for $2.99
Available on These Devices: Kindle Fire | Kindle for iPad (Version 2.9 or later) | Kindle for iPhone (Version 3.0 or later)

 

BARNES & NOBLE NOOK

Black Belt magazine digital subscription for Barnes & Noble Nook.
Subscription Price: $1.99/month
Single-Issue Price: current issue available for $2.99
Available on These Devices: NOOK HD / HD+ | NOOK | NOOK Color | NOOK Tablet | NOOK for iPad | NOOK for iPhone | NOOK for Android | NOOK for Android (Tablet) | NOOK Study | NOOK for PC | NOOK for Mac

ANDROID DEVICES THROUGH GOOGLE PLAY

Black Belt magazine digital subscription for Google Play.
Subscription Price: $24.99/year
Single-Issue Price: $3.99
Available on These Devices: Google Chrome | Android phones | Android 7-inch tablets | Android 10-inch tablets

 

ZINIO DIGITAL NEWSSTAND

Black Belt magazine digital subscription for Zinio.
Subscription Price: $27 for 6 issues
Single-Issue Price: $3.99 (back issues available starting with June 2012 issue at time of this posting)
Available on These Devices: PC | Mac | Android | iPad (*via Zinio for iPad) — iPhone and iPod availability coming soon

  Lou says

    Sure be nice if my hard copy subscription included an electronic subscription. Other magazines do it, so can Black Belt!

    June 29, 2013, 1:32 pm
  Dan says

    Definitely should get digital with print subscription!!!!! Not cool

    June 7, 2014, 8:15 am
  scott says

    I agree, we should at least get a discount for the online version

    Today, 7:16 pm (4 hours ago)

